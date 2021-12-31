Putnam Investments Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Accenture PLC, PPG Industries Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Dow Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: AVGOP.PFD, GLOB, ZI, TPR, CPRT, EPAM, WMS, U, PRFT, LSI, SYNA, CUBE, ELAN, AVTRPA.PFD, APTVPA.PFD, SNOW, DLO, SOFI, SOFI, XLRE, AMN, ARWR, OPCH, DCI, EWBC, EGP, DISH, OVV, M, AJRD, MCHP, NATI, NYT, NDSN, OMCL, SMTC, AXON, TECH, UMBF, WRB, CROX, SMCI, LLNW, BACPL.PFD, MXL, CALX, LPLA, CDW, AR, OGS, SABR, FFWM, WK, APLE, CTOS, DBX, INSP, GH, DHRPA.PFD, KTB, FVRR, ALHC, AVAH, CLVTPA.PFD, ARIS, FLNC, ONL, PRM, PL, EWT, EWY, ABM, ALE, AMSF, ANF, RAMP, ADTN, HTH, AGYS, MATX, MDRX, AXL, AEL, AMSWA, THRM, APH, ANGO, AGEN, ARNA, AGX, ARCB, AJG, MTOR, ASB, ASTE, AVID, AVA, ACLS, BVH, BCPC, BANR, B, BZH, BCRX, BKH, BLKB, BXC, EPAY, BRKL, CAL, MTRN, CBZ, CEVA, CRAI, CSGS, CTS, CVBF, CWT, PRDO, CSV, CWST, CATY, CNC, CPF, FIX, CPSI, CNO, OFC, CXW, PRMW, CVLG, LIVN, SITC, DGII, DLR, DDS, ESE, EGBN, WIRE, EPC, NPO, ESGR, EFSC, EVC, ETD, EXPO, EXTR, FDS, FSS, VERU, FBP, BUSE, FCF, THFF, FFIC, FORR, FELE, FSP, FULT, GIII, GNW, GLNG, GT, ITGR, GPI, HRB, HWC, HAFC, HSTM, HTLF, HSII, HMN, HBNC, HUBG, INFO, IMGN, IBCP, BCOR, TT, IMKTA, IPAR, IBOC, ITRI, VIAV, JBSS, JW.A, KAMN, KFRC, KMB, GDEN, MFA, MTW, HZO, MED, VIVO, CASH, MTX, MOG.A, MOV, MLI, NBTB, CNR, HOPE, FIZZ, NHI, NPK, NTUS, NTCT, NYMT, NWN, OII, OCFC, IOSP, OFIX, OI, OXM, PNM, PSB, PEBO, PIPR, PBI, PCH, PRA, PRGS, MODV, NXGN, RPT, RWT, RGP, RDS.A, STBA, SJW, SPXC, SAFT, SANM, SNY, SCHL, SIGI, SXT, SHEN, SFL, SIG, SSD, SKY, SWBI, SHYF, SMP, SXI, SCL, SHOO, STC, AVNW, RGR, SHO, SRDX, TK, TEX, XPER, AUB, UNFI, UVV, UFPI, USNA, VLY, OSPN, VGR, VRNT, VSH, WAFD, WTS, WSBC, INT, XLNX, BGCP, EYPT, PRG, VNDA, POR, COWN, CVLT, AVXL, SBH, EIG, ARAY, TEL, SCU, TWO, SATS, ROIC, KW, IGT, TNET, IPI, MYRG, RGA, SB, VRTS, ABUS, SEM, CIT, TRNO, PDM, QNST, CDXS, AOSL, VRA, TVTX, SBRA, VC, DOOR, RYI, SXC, HMST, ZNGA, CUBI, RDUS, BCOV, MTSI, COOP, TLYS, BLMN, NBHC, QLYS, AMBA, ICPT, RLGY, ALEX, PRTA, TPH, BCC, ENTA, NVEE, CMRX, NCBS, PFSI, CSTM, ECOM, BLUE, SFM, BNFT, ISEE, RMAX, MGNX, ESNT, XNCR, HMHC, AMC, CARA, EGRX, INGN, KN, QUOT, ATEN, OUT, CIO, MC, NAVI, LPG, TRUE, DNOW, VRTV, TMST, RMBL, GNK, AVNS, LC, ENVA, FGEN, UE, NSA, GKOS, MCRB, MCFT, NVCR, TWNK, EQBK, MIME, FCPT, RMR, RRR, GMS, ATKR, HRI, PTGX, SMPL, ASIX, DFIN, FLGT, ANAB, JNCE, JELD, LAUR, HCC, CARS, GPMT, BY, TRTX, ECVT, CARG, APG, ALTR, CBTX, CEIX, ILPT, BRSP, EAF, STXB, EPRT, DOMO, CRNX, TENB, SONO, ARLO, CWK, ARVN, GRTS, REZI, ALEC, SWAV, DTIL, NGM, HHR, CMBM, RAPT, IGMS, OPRT, VIR, ZNTL, GAN, NARI, BDXB.PFD, RLAY, ITOS, DEN, KDNY, CERE, CRC, SNCY, IBRX, DOCN, ZY, INTA, LAW, LUCD, TSVT, GOGN.U, EFA,
- Added Positions: CRM, ACN, PPG, EMN, PANW, TSLA, HON, RTX, IR, PHM, MRVL, MRK, NOC, KDP, TMO, WMT, COST, GS, HCA, AVY, UNH, ARMK, INTU, PM, AIG, CVS, KO, JCI, PG, MA, AMD, BXP, XOM, IBN, MKC, YNDX, ABT, AMT, BAC, CDNS, FIS, DE, GD, KFY, TGT, UNP, HUBS, TEAM, DOCU, AES, INCY, INFY, MCD, SBUX, SNPS, MTN, GM, FRC, TWTR, WSC, SI, DH, AEP, BLK, BMY, CCEP, COP, EMR, EXC, GRMN, BKNG, QCOM, RSG, SAIA, SIVB, STAA, TRI, WNS, APPS, IQV, ASND, VSTO, CTVA, BILL, IWD, SPY, ACCO, A, TVTY, ABCB, AME, ANDE, HCKT, ATRS, AIT, ATRC, BAX, BA, EAT, BKD, CRH, SCHW, CHDN, CTRN, CLH, CMCO, CMC, CNMD, CNX, CPA, CR, CYTK, DECK, EPR, EQIX, EXAS, FNF, PFC, FR, GE, EVRI, HALO, MLKN, HOFT, INSM, ISRG, ZD, LYTS, LH, LAD, LFUS, MANH, MLAB, NVMI, ARGO, PFBC, ROLL, ROP, ONTO, DHC, RBBN, SM, TSM, THC, TXT, TBBK, TRMB, UCTT, UL, UIS, UTL, UTI, UVSP, ZBRA, ZBH, HAYN, ICFI, AIMC, TMUS, TTGT, MSCI, TITN, AGI, MAXR, RLGT, HI, NX, JBT, SPSC, RCM, PACB, TROX, ACHC, MRC, FIVE, RH, ZTS, HASI, NRZ, BURL, OMF, VCYT, CHGG, LADR, IBP, SFBS, HRTG, OEC, LNTH, CYBR, VEC, BOOT, SEDG, WING, LILAK, NTRA, RPD, PLNT, MSGS, PFGC, LSXMK, NTLA, TPB, NGVT, SITE, KNSL, MEDP, ATH, LGF.A, HLNE, VRRM, BHVN, ACEL, MCB, DNLI, PACK, BWB, CHX, OBNK, AVLR, CCB, STNE, AXNX, LYFT, LEVI, TW, WTRU, UBER, MEC, IHRT, RVLV, CRWD, HCAT, CSTL, CFB, PTON, NEEPO, DTP, SWT, PINE, SPT, AZEK, PCGU, MEG, STEP, GDRX, LSF, OAS, OCDX, TRIN, BMBL, AESC, DSEY, TDUP, FXLV, ABSI, MDY,
- Reduced Positions: DHR, DOW, ATVI, CSGP, MSFT, SPGI, RDN, CHTR, FBHS, DT, KKR, URI, AAPL, NOW, BJ, LLY, PFE, MELI, HAL, FB, AMAT, TDG, NXPI, PYPL, DD, NVDA, V, GOOG, ABNB, LYV, VRTX, SE, AEE, SQ, BLL, BSX, CMG, IEMG, ASML, ADBE, GOOGL, HAS, IDXX, PEP, SHOP, MRNA, INMD, STZ, DXCM, LOW, NFLX, ON, TJX, ANTM, CDAY, XLP, ADSK, CI, HDB, JNJ, MDLZ, LRCX, MU, SHW, INVA, WM, IRWD, JD, NOMD, ALKS, CTSH, CMCSA, EW, EL, F, MAR, ORLY, LIN, DIS, LBTYK, ICLR, RNG, ETSY, DNA, XLV, MMM, AIN, AMGN, BBY, BIO, BIIB, CSCO, CRK, CCI, ETN, FISV, GNTX, GILD, IPG, LMT, MDT, TAP, MS, NEM, NSC, OTTR, PENN, SGEN, SIRI, VZ, HIMX, DFS, G, FTNT, HQY, SYF, UPLD, TPTX, CLVT, LPRO, ZVIA, CB, AGCO, PLD, T, AFL, ARE, ALGN, ADS, ALL, MO, AXP, AMP, ABC, AON, ACGL, AVB, BRK.B, BHLB, BCO, BC, CBRE, CSX, KMX, CAT, CNOB, CERN, CVX, CRUS, CL, WOLF, CCK, CMI, DTE, DRI, DPZ, DOV, EA, EPD, ELS, EXPD, NEE, PACW, FE, IT, EQC, IBM, ITW, INTC, ICE, JLL, KLAC, LKQ, LBAI, LAMR, LBTYA, BBWI, MGA, MAN, MMC, MET, MOH, NCR, NUE, OLN, ZEUS, OFG, PCG, PH, PATK, PLAB, RDNT, PUK, PEG, PSA, QCRH, RJF, RGEN, RMD, WRK, ROST, RYAAY, R, SEIC, SLM, SLB, SCI, SLGN, SPG, SO, SCCO, SNX, TTC, TSN, UFI, UPS, UNM, VNO, WCN, WFC, WY, WMB, ZUMZ, FBMS, ALGT, SAR, PNNT, STWD, DG, NOVT, TRGP, WD, KMI, RLJ, MPC, ALSN, PSX, FRG, CHUY, SRC, WDAY, GMRE, AAMC, AHH, NWS, BRX, WIX, ALLE, ALLY, PCTY, AXTA, SUM, XHR, PFHD, CABO, TDOC, RUN, INVH, MGY, ROKU, IBEX, EQH, WH, PINS, PHR, KRUS, TXG, KRT, OTIS, FOUR, RKT, DKNG, LEAP.U, AVIR, FMAC, SNRH, COVAU, NYXH, TCVA, FSBC, FSBC, SKIN, SKYAU, TWKS, OLPX,
- Sold Out: TWLO, GFL, SWK, GDDY, ZG, SYY, KSS, XLC, XLRN, TPX, PFG, EVBG, SNAP, LHCG, EIX, XLB, OGN, NVRO, OC, FLT, NLSN, VNET, PODD, RELY, ESMT, DIBS, SLQT, SWBK, TRU, VRS, VOR, AFRM, ZM, CTXS, DRE, FHN, HOLX, CS, IP, LNC, TNL, MPW, NUAN, OMC, OSK, PII, CHKP, WHR, YUM, IDT, CF, ARCH, MTG, VSCO, CCSI, VALE, KD, LYLT, FRT, CCAP, VST, PRPL, KHC, SCVL, TREX, BMA, BTTR, CDNA, AAP,
For the details of PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/putnam+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,653,532 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,612,831 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 658,620 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 4,505,852 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 29,671,628 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1844.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Globant SA (GLOB)
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $265.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 106,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 527,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $449.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55. The stock is now traded at around $126.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 132,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $110.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 137,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 578.24%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $210.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,002,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 404.73%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $334.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,213,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 8612.06%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $152.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,827,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 679.41%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $124.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,758,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 4300.87%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $527.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 498,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 694,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Sold Out: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $35.23 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $38.95.Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19.
