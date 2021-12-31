Putnam Investments Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Accenture PLC, PPG Industries Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Dow Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Accenture PLC, PPG Industries Inc, Eastman Chemical Co, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Dow Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, CoStar Group Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam Investments Llc. As of 2021Q4, Putnam Investments Llc owns 1076 stocks with a total value of $69.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/putnam+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,653,532 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,612,831 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 658,620 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 4,505,852 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 29,671,628 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1844.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $265.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 106,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 527,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $449.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55. The stock is now traded at around $126.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 132,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $110.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 137,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 578.24%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $210.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,002,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 404.73%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $334.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,213,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 8612.06%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $152.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,827,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 679.41%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $124.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,758,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 4300.87%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $527.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 498,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 694,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $35.23 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $38.95.

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83.

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19.