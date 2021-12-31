Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Putnam Investments Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Accenture PLC, PPG Industries Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Dow Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Putnam Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Accenture PLC, PPG Industries Inc, Eastman Chemical Co, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Dow Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, CoStar Group Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam Investments Llc. As of 2021Q4, Putnam Investments Llc owns 1076 stocks with a total value of $69.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,653,532 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,612,831 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 658,620 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 4,505,852 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 29,671,628 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1844.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Globant SA (GLOB)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $265.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 106,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 527,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $449.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55. The stock is now traded at around $126.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 132,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $110.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 137,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 578.24%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $210.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,002,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 404.73%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $334.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,213,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 8612.06%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $152.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,827,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 679.41%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $124.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,758,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 4300.87%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $527.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 498,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 694,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Sold Out: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $35.23 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $38.95.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.

Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19.



