Fft Wealth Management Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, 23andMe Holding Co, Apple Inc, Sells Oscar Health Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, ASML Holding NV

- New Purchases: AMZN, ME, AAPL, AMT, GOOGL, QQQ, MQ, SNOW, GOOG, MS, MA, XPEV, DIS, NKE, IWY, RLX, SAN,
- Added Positions: IWV, EFA, SCHF, VTI, IEI, VTEB, IEMG, SCHB, VEA, SCHE, IVLU, IEFA, MSFT, MLPA,
- Reduced Positions: OSCR, GLD, IJH, IJR, JNJ, CSCO, JPM,
- Sold Out: ASML, TSM, ACN, RMD, SHOP, MELI, LULU, CP, ICLR, MTD, EPAM, HDB, STE, AON, VIG, HD, AVGO, BAC, TGT, CMCSA, MTCH, MMC, LLY, HON, EBAY, UNH, UNP, TXN, TT, LMT, LRCX, PG, PNC, KLAC, WM, ALL, ADI, MDT, MRK, IBM, BMY, CB, UPS, PEP, USB, KO, TROW, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 333,035 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 400,072 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 748,238 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 504,114 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 886,668 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 567 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 23andMe Holding Co (ME)
Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $4.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 181,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $233.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2750.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2748.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.
