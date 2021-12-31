Fft Wealth Management Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, 23andMe Holding Co, Apple Inc, Sells Oscar Health Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, ASML Holding NV

New Purchases: AMZN, ME, AAPL, AMT, GOOGL, QQQ, MQ, SNOW, GOOG, MS, MA, XPEV, DIS, NKE, IWY, RLX, SAN,

AMZN, ME, AAPL, AMT, GOOGL, QQQ, MQ, SNOW, GOOG, MS, MA, XPEV, DIS, NKE, IWY, RLX, SAN, Added Positions: IWV, EFA, SCHF, VTI, IEI, VTEB, IEMG, SCHB, VEA, SCHE, IVLU, IEFA, MSFT, MLPA,

IWV, EFA, SCHF, VTI, IEI, VTEB, IEMG, SCHB, VEA, SCHE, IVLU, IEFA, MSFT, MLPA, Reduced Positions: OSCR, GLD, IJH, IJR, JNJ, CSCO, JPM,

OSCR, GLD, IJH, IJR, JNJ, CSCO, JPM, Sold Out: ASML, TSM, ACN, RMD, SHOP, MELI, LULU, CP, ICLR, MTD, EPAM, HDB, STE, AON, VIG, HD, AVGO, BAC, TGT, CMCSA, MTCH, MMC, LLY, HON, EBAY, UNH, UNP, TXN, TT, LMT, LRCX, PG, PNC, KLAC, WM, ALL, ADI, MDT, MRK, IBM, BMY, CB, UPS, PEP, USB, KO, TROW, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, 23andMe Holding Co, Apple Inc, American Tower Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Oscar Health Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, ASML Holding NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fft Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Fft Wealth Management Llc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 333,035 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 400,072 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 748,238 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 504,114 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 886,668 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $4.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 181,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $233.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2750.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2748.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.