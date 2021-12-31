Lumina Fund Management LLC Buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares Biotechnology ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Boeing Co, Amgen Inc, Humana Inc

- New Purchases: DIA, IBB, SPYV, WGO, MSFT, GOOGL, HCP, MRNA, TWTR,
- Added Positions: SPY, CERN,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, BIIB,
- Sold Out: BA, AMGN, HUM, XLNX, TSM, XRAY, VTRS, SAM, STNE, PETQ, DIDI, DISCA, CPNG, CRSR,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 388,141 shares, 56.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,100 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,000 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 8,420 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $349.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 8,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $130.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)
Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.26 and $78.55, with an estimated average price of $71.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2750.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Lumina Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 666.67%. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.Sold Out: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88.
