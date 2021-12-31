Marlowe Partners LP Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Freshpet Inc, Sells Autodesk Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

- New Purchases: EXPE, FRPT, PK,
- Added Positions: BKNG, PLYA, LRCX,
- Reduced Positions: TTWO, WMG,
- Sold Out: ADSK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Marlowe Partners LP
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 59,847 shares, 24.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
- Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 1,267,479 shares, 19.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 11,324 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.70%
- Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 3,171,423 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.59%
- Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 570,290 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $214.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)
Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123. The stock is now traded at around $97.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 29,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Marlowe Partners LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2698.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 11,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.
