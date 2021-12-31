Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Marlowe Partners LP Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Freshpet Inc, Sells Autodesk Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Marlowe Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Freshpet Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, sells Autodesk Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marlowe Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Marlowe Partners LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marlowe Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marlowe+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marlowe Partners LP
  1. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 59,847 shares, 24.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
  2. Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 1,267,479 shares, 19.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  3. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 11,324 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.70%
  4. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 3,171,423 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.59%
  5. Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 570,290 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $214.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123. The stock is now traded at around $97.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 29,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Marlowe Partners LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2698.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 11,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Marlowe Partners LP. Also check out:

1. Marlowe Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marlowe Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marlowe Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marlowe Partners LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus