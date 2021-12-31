Marlowe Partners LP Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Freshpet Inc, Sells Autodesk Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

New Purchases: EXPE, FRPT, PK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Freshpet Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, sells Autodesk Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marlowe Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Marlowe Partners LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 59,847 shares, 24.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 1,267,479 shares, 19.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 11,324 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.70% Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 3,171,423 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.59% Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 570,290 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%

Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $214.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123. The stock is now traded at around $97.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 29,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marlowe Partners LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2698.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 11,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.