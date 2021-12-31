Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, First Trust Exchange-Tra

New Purchases: DHR, WM, XMVM, MSI, ROK, HYG, SIVB, TREX, BSMO, DVN, BDX, NXPI, MSCI, AWK, TEL, FANG, DFAC, ZTS, KEYS, DRIV, STE, SHW, ALC, BLD, LITE, HYLV, EW, DHI, FLEX, CIEN, ICE, LIT, LH, BRKR, IUSG, BIO, PAYX, SLY, COIN, SPTS, ETV, BKLN, PWV, MMIN, CBND, IGSB, IWL, IUSV, HYD, IOO, IJT, REGN, AMP, AJG, CSX, D, KLAC, LVS, MET, MPWR, PXD, O, ZS, SBAC, STX, TXN, WMB, XEL, ALL, FTNT, APTV, EXC, SENS, SNMP,

DHR, WM, XMVM, MSI, ROK, HYG, SIVB, TREX, BSMO, DVN, BDX, NXPI, MSCI, AWK, TEL, FANG, DFAC, ZTS, KEYS, DRIV, STE, SHW, ALC, BLD, LITE, HYLV, EW, DHI, FLEX, CIEN, ICE, LIT, LH, BRKR, IUSG, BIO, PAYX, SLY, COIN, SPTS, ETV, BKLN, PWV, MMIN, CBND, IGSB, IWL, IUSV, HYD, IOO, IJT, REGN, AMP, AJG, CSX, D, KLAC, LVS, MET, MPWR, PXD, O, ZS, SBAC, STX, TXN, WMB, XEL, ALL, FTNT, APTV, EXC, SENS, SNMP, Added Positions: BSCO, RDVY, SMMV, BSCN, MSFT, TIP, IQDG, BND, SPYG, SPDW, XMLV, AAPL, HD, NVDA, PYPL, IJH, VCIT, VSMV, UNH, DOCU, BSCM, SPAB, SPIB, SPYV, XLC, NEE, ALTL, BIV, BOND, IEFA, IEMG, PAVE, PRF, PWB, SLV, SPIP, TOTL, XLF, ADBE, AFL, CVX, XOM, NKE, PG, ABBV, DIA, FIXD, IWM, QUAL, SDY, SPLG, MMM, ABT, BA, COST, DE, GOOGL, IBM, JNJ, LMT, LOW, MCD, NOC, NVO, TJX, TMO, UPS, DIS, V, FB, GOOG, SQ, AGG, BSV, DSI, ESGU, FTGC, HIPS, IVW, IWN, QQQM, SPEM, SPSM, VB, VGT, T, MO, AMZN, AWR, ADM, BLK, CAT, LUMN, KO, CL, CMCSA, ED, LLY, EMR, ENB, GPC, GSK, GS, ITW, JPM, K, MRK, ORCL, PH, PBCT, PFE, SRE, SO, USB, VZ, GWW, WMT, WFC, YUM, EVG, MA, BX, TSLA, SE, UBER, DKNG, GXO, BNDX, BSMN, CIBR, DON, EFG, IDHQ, IJR, IWF, IWR, PRFZ, PXF, RODM, SDVY, SH, SHM, SMH, SPHQ, SPMD, SUSA, VCSH, VEA, VHT, VO, VOE, VOO, XLE, XLK, XLY, AMD, AB, AEE, AEP, AXP, NLY, AMAT, ATO, BP, BAC, CBRE, CHRW, CSCO, DOV, DD, DUK, ETN, FDX, GME, GIS, HAL, HON, JCI, KMB, SR, NFLX, NDSN, NVS, NUE, OKE, SYY, TSM, TGT, TSN, UNP, RTX, VLO, WBA, ET, JQC, PM, BUD, AVGO, GM, PSLV, PSX, TTD, ROKU, CRWD, AGGY, DBA, DGRW, DVY, EFA, FIW, GDX, GDXJ, IEI, IJJ, IWD, IWO, IWS, MLN, NOBL, OMFL, QQQJ, SRLN, VAW, VCLT, VFH, VLUE, VV, WEAT, XLB,

BSCO, RDVY, SMMV, BSCN, MSFT, TIP, IQDG, BND, SPYG, SPDW, XMLV, AAPL, HD, NVDA, PYPL, IJH, VCIT, VSMV, UNH, DOCU, BSCM, SPAB, SPIB, SPYV, XLC, NEE, ALTL, BIV, BOND, IEFA, IEMG, PAVE, PRF, PWB, SLV, SPIP, TOTL, XLF, ADBE, AFL, CVX, XOM, NKE, PG, ABBV, DIA, FIXD, IWM, QUAL, SDY, SPLG, MMM, ABT, BA, COST, DE, GOOGL, IBM, JNJ, LMT, LOW, MCD, NOC, NVO, TJX, TMO, UPS, DIS, V, FB, GOOG, SQ, AGG, BSV, DSI, ESGU, FTGC, HIPS, IVW, IWN, QQQM, SPEM, SPSM, VB, VGT, T, MO, AMZN, AWR, ADM, BLK, CAT, LUMN, KO, CL, CMCSA, ED, LLY, EMR, ENB, GPC, GSK, GS, ITW, JPM, K, MRK, ORCL, PH, PBCT, PFE, SRE, SO, USB, VZ, GWW, WMT, WFC, YUM, EVG, MA, BX, TSLA, SE, UBER, DKNG, GXO, BNDX, BSMN, CIBR, DON, EFG, IDHQ, IJR, IWF, IWR, PRFZ, PXF, RODM, SDVY, SH, SHM, SMH, SPHQ, SPMD, SUSA, VCSH, VEA, VHT, VO, VOE, VOO, XLE, XLK, XLY, AMD, AB, AEE, AEP, AXP, NLY, AMAT, ATO, BP, BAC, CBRE, CHRW, CSCO, DOV, DD, DUK, ETN, FDX, GME, GIS, HAL, HON, JCI, KMB, SR, NFLX, NDSN, NVS, NUE, OKE, SYY, TSM, TGT, TSN, UNP, RTX, VLO, WBA, ET, JQC, PM, BUD, AVGO, GM, PSLV, PSX, TTD, ROKU, CRWD, AGGY, DBA, DGRW, DVY, EFA, FIW, GDX, GDXJ, IEI, IJJ, IWD, IWO, IWS, MLN, NOBL, OMFL, QQQJ, SRLN, VAW, VCLT, VFH, VLUE, VV, WEAT, XLB, Reduced Positions: ARKG, QQQ, DEED, IVV, QEFA, COP, CVS, SCHG, GLD, SPTM, VTI, BABA, TLRY, TLRY, TEAM, ARKW, FTSM, QUS, RPG, SMMU, SPY, F, SHOP, ARKK, DGRO, FCTR, LDSF, SPYD, VNLA, CNC, CI, GE, INTC, OSK, QCOM, WPC, PTY, FSK, MRNA, ZNTL, BBJP, FPX, IAGG, ISTB, ITA, IXJ, IYW, KNG, MBB, MOAT, MUB, NXTG, QCLN, SLYV, VBK, VUG, XLI, XLV, AMGN, BNS, BKH, CSL, C, GD, MDT, MTH, DS, PRU, SBUX, TTC, TSCO, VSAT, EVRG, NIE, DG, MDB, KRTX, ORCC, CARR, ANGL, AOK, AVUV, COMT, EEM, ESGV, EZM, FYC, HDV, IBDN, IJK, IMTB, ITM, IXN, JKD, LMBS, MDY, MDYV, MJ, QTEC, RPAR, RPV, RSP, RWR, SCHD, SCHM, SCHV, SPHD, SPTI, TDIV, TLT, ULTR, VOT, VSS, VYM, XT,

ARKG, QQQ, DEED, IVV, QEFA, COP, CVS, SCHG, GLD, SPTM, VTI, BABA, TLRY, TLRY, TEAM, ARKW, FTSM, QUS, RPG, SMMU, SPY, F, SHOP, ARKK, DGRO, FCTR, LDSF, SPYD, VNLA, CNC, CI, GE, INTC, OSK, QCOM, WPC, PTY, FSK, MRNA, ZNTL, BBJP, FPX, IAGG, ISTB, ITA, IXJ, IYW, KNG, MBB, MOAT, MUB, NXTG, QCLN, SLYV, VBK, VUG, XLI, XLV, AMGN, BNS, BKH, CSL, C, GD, MDT, MTH, DS, PRU, SBUX, TTC, TSCO, VSAT, EVRG, NIE, DG, MDB, KRTX, ORCC, CARR, ANGL, AOK, AVUV, COMT, EEM, ESGV, EZM, FYC, HDV, IBDN, IJK, IMTB, ITM, IXN, JKD, LMBS, MDY, MDYV, MJ, QTEC, RPAR, RPV, RSP, RWR, SCHD, SCHM, SCHV, SPHD, SPTI, TDIV, TLT, ULTR, VOT, VSS, VYM, XT, Sold Out: BSCL, XPO, PCY, FPXI, ZG, EEMV, BSJM, ARKF, EPRF, TPTX, CARG, LUV, XLP, BSX, CACI, FXI, IHAK, XLU, EFAV, CWI, WY, MTCH, EPD, VIAC, INO, KD, NAKD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC owns 500 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 349,017 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,689 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 137,444 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 368,834 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 288,151 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $267.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.1 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $47.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $220.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $270.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 213.46%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 290,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 153,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $36.57 and $39.34, with an estimated average price of $38.24. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 198,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 308,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 49,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $62.37.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $25.42 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.