Howe & Rusling Inc Buys CME Group Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Comcast Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Visa Inc

Rochester, NY, based Investment company Howe & Rusling Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CME Group Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Dynamics Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , sells Comcast Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Visa Inc, Newmont Corp, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howe & Rusling Inc. As of 2021Q4, Howe & Rusling Inc owns 1015 stocks with a total value of $853 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HOWE & RUSLING INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 108,800 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,955 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 175,706 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 147,179 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (GVI) - 208,196 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $239.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 34,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $106.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $22.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $109.990300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $187.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 611.30%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $215.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 38,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $214.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 196.55%. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 120,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 33.55%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $126.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 67,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.629900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6.

Sold Out: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in DiDi Global Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57.



