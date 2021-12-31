Howe & Rusling Inc Buys CME Group Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Comcast Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: CME, PBHC, FXE, GOLD, MASI, SQ, SO, TWLO, ISRG, LULU, CGNX, CP, NET, USO, RIVN, LTCH, LVLU, AMLP, SLVM, DH, SLGC, BLND, ARKK, YOU, CRSR, CHPT, CHPT, DBGI, ASTS, XPDI, AFRM, MP, FBRT, FBRT, SFIX, ITOT, XLF, SLYV, RWR, QLD, PKB, PAVE, ONEQ, MCHI, LIT, IXN, BIL, IJK, HYMB, FENY, ESGU, ESGE, ESGD, CIBR, BKCH, BITO, LYG, EXN, BGT, EFT, JRO, JQC, CHY, SHO, NUS, MT, MKTX, APPS, KLIC, INDB, HCSG, FLS, ERIC, VALE, CWT, AVA, MTOR, TLRY, TLRY, PING, STNE, ITRM, ZUO, ADM, WOW, NTNX, FLGT, WHLRD.PFD, TEAM, BIGC, SAGE, AAL, CHGG, ESPR, RH, BAH, CCXI, BLNK, KDP,
- Added Positions: GLD, GD, JNJ, FB, FNDE, ICE, SPY, FIS, EXPE, GVI, USHY, RTX, UNH, GPN, ABC, VCSH, MCK, JPM, AMZN, IVV, IWM, VCIT, COST, NEE, IUSG, TXN, VYM, IQLT, VEU, NDAQ, IEFA, IJR, IUSV, SHM, VEA, AGCO, EPAC, AMT, CERN, DTE, INTU, J, LH, LOW, NKE, ORCL, PII, SAFM, TJX, TKR, ULTA, GM, SPLK, UNVR, TTD, DGRO, FGD, FXG, HDV, IWP, PBW, VGT, VTEB, VTV, VUG, ABM, TVTY, ABCB, ADI, ANGO, ADSK, ALV, CSCO, C, CLF, CTSH, COP, CCK, DAR, DVN, F, ROCK, GOOGL, ITGR, IART, MDLZ, MRVL, MRCY, NVS, PH, PDCE, PGR, MODV, STL, QGEN, RRX, ROST, RCL, SNY, SLB, SXT, SPG, SONY, LUV, SCL, SUI, NLOK, SNX, TSM, TPX, TBBK, THO, TSEM, UMPQ, AUB, UCBI, WHR, WTW, WWE, XEL, RDS.B, POR, MVO, BR, DAL, GTE, TSLA, GDOT, FLT, VOC, GRPN, ZNGA, ZWS, IQV, VEEV, MC, TMX, LNTH, CTLT, CYBR, AXTA, QRVO, BKI, TDOC, PYPL, KHC, NGVT, USFD, FTV, FHB, APG, CHX, REZI, DELL, ZM, AVTR, CLVT, CMBM, REAL, PTON, CARR, OTIS, UPST, DOCN, VZIO, COIN, AVAH, UWMC, UWMC, LCID, MVST, AOR, BLES, DOL, DSI, IAGG, IEO, ISMD, IUSB, IXUS, KRBN, REGL, RYH, SMDV, SPTL, TIP, TQQQ, VB, VFH, VTWO, XLE, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: CMCSA, LMT, V, NEM, USB, SYK, MA, MS, DEM, MDT, MET, PFE, BMY, AAPL, PINS, BABA, VZ, CAH, XOM, CMS, PM, BRK.B, BAC, CI, MSFT, PEP, LYV, QCOM, BNL, VMBS, DIS, MBUU, VTI, ALL, BDX, SCHW, GE, PAYX, SGEN, VRTX, CTVA, DTM, AON, BMRN, VIAC, ED, DY, EOG, FDX, LHX, INTC, MCO, TTE, VFC, WFC, MUSA, CDK, RHS, SCHP, VWO, VYMI, ACAD, PLD, T, APD, ALB, AIT, ACLS, BDC, BHC, EAT, CRH, COF, CCL, CHKP, CLH, CCEP, CR, DD, EMN, EW, FITB, FISV, HUBG, IBM, ILMN, INFY, TT, IFF, IP, JEF, MGPI, MRK, MU, NVDA, NUVA, NUE, ORLY, ON, ASGN, PENN, PHG, PWR, RHI, RDS.A, SHW, SSD, SYNA, SNPS, SYY, VLO, VECO, WMT, WDC, WSM, HIVE, OC, CENTA, FERG, HI, MXL, NXPI, FRC, MOS, ZTS, EVTC, AMC, CZR, BOOT, SYNH, SUM, SEDG, LITE, VST, SGH, SAIL, HUT, TENB, DOW, UBER, CRWD, CHNG, OGN, TSVT, KD, BLCN, BLOK, EBND, EEM, FNDA, FNDF, FNDX, GXF, IAU, IJH, IWV, MJ, PDBC, QQQ, SCHA, SCHD, SCHE, SCHF, SCHG, SCHH, SCHR, SCHX, VGK, VGSH, VNQ,
- Sold Out: HRC, CCMP, KSU, VXUS, ATAI, AM, STEM, LAZR, CYBN, FTRP, ASAN, XPEV, LMND, ETWO, MNMD, FVRR, SWI, PDD, GTES, ADT, NOMD, FNDC, TOTL, SPXZ, SPXL, SCHC, PFFD, HYLB, HDEF, HAUZ, GDX, DIDI, EMLC, EFV, BWX, BNDX, BKLN, ARKG, ARBK, NABL, FCEL, RGLD, PIPR, OXY, NTRS, KMB, K, MTCH, HP, MNST, SWKS, ENTG, DE, CUTR, CMI, COO, CTRA, CF, BBBY, IBKR, RIOT, RVNC, COMM, MRIN, CONE, ALSN, SEM, EBSB, SCU, HUBS, TMUS, SMCI, AVK, CMG, XRX, VOD, TUP, SCCO,
These are the top 5 holdings of HOWE & RUSLING INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 108,800 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,955 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 175,706 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 147,179 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35%
- ISHARES TRUST (GVI) - 208,196 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $239.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 34,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC)
Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE)
Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $106.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $22.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)
Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $109.990300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $187.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 611.30%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $215.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 38,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $214.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)
Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 196.55%. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 120,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 33.55%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $126.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 67,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.629900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (HRC)
Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (KSU)
Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6.Sold Out: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in DiDi Global Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57.
