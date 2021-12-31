D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Buys Norfolk Southern Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Snowflake Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Snap Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: NSC, SNOW, CFLT, MKC, CPE, XSW, IBB, PFE, IVE, VOO, ASXC, HNRG,
- Added Positions: PG, FCX, AAWW, AMZN, CF, WOLF, PNC, EOG, ICE, PSX, DBRG, XBI, RSP, APA, NFLX, SCHB, ADM, F, AVTR, UNH, NKE, GOOGL, HSIC, EQT, BRK.B, COIN, XOP, TSN, XPO, XLE, XLF, XLU, IWM, SLB, CVX, XLB, ARCC, NEP, BTU, IJR, INTC, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: V, MDB, NOC, DE, ZTS, BMY, CPRT, GXO, CONE, HD, JPM, XLP, RGEN, NEM, SBUX, FB, ADBE, SCHG, VB, VIG, IYH, LNT, GOOG, VZ, BCE, QTWO, IYW, SCHD, GNRC, TJX,
- Sold Out: PLTR, SNAP, RTX, CAT, CSCO, DKNG, ZM, BBEU, TDOC, IXP, REI, VTNR, CEI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,754 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 95,799 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Ford Motor Co (F) - 1,256,782 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,661 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29%
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 132,440 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $276.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 26,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $304.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 16,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 53,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $98.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 39,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $42.83 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 45,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $158.95 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $173.19. The stock is now traded at around $149.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 321.21%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 44,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 202,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 71.14%. The purchase prices were between $77.54 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $78.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 73,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $74.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 108,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $209.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 39,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 43.86%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $113.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 61,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.
