D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Buys Norfolk Southern Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Snowflake Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Snap Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

New Purchases: NSC, SNOW, CFLT, MKC, CPE, XSW, IBB, PFE, IVE, VOO, ASXC, HNRG,

NSC, SNOW, CFLT, MKC, CPE, XSW, IBB, PFE, IVE, VOO, ASXC, HNRG, Added Positions: PG, FCX, AAWW, AMZN, CF, WOLF, PNC, EOG, ICE, PSX, DBRG, XBI, RSP, APA, NFLX, SCHB, ADM, F, AVTR, UNH, NKE, GOOGL, HSIC, EQT, BRK.B, COIN, XOP, TSN, XPO, XLE, XLF, XLU, IWM, SLB, CVX, XLB, ARCC, NEP, BTU, IJR, INTC, XLRE,

PG, FCX, AAWW, AMZN, CF, WOLF, PNC, EOG, ICE, PSX, DBRG, XBI, RSP, APA, NFLX, SCHB, ADM, F, AVTR, UNH, NKE, GOOGL, HSIC, EQT, BRK.B, COIN, XOP, TSN, XPO, XLE, XLF, XLU, IWM, SLB, CVX, XLB, ARCC, NEP, BTU, IJR, INTC, XLRE, Reduced Positions: V, MDB, NOC, DE, ZTS, BMY, CPRT, GXO, CONE, HD, JPM, XLP, RGEN, NEM, SBUX, FB, ADBE, SCHG, VB, VIG, IYH, LNT, GOOG, VZ, BCE, QTWO, IYW, SCHD, GNRC, TJX,

V, MDB, NOC, DE, ZTS, BMY, CPRT, GXO, CONE, HD, JPM, XLP, RGEN, NEM, SBUX, FB, ADBE, SCHG, VB, VIG, IYH, LNT, GOOG, VZ, BCE, QTWO, IYW, SCHD, GNRC, TJX, Sold Out: PLTR, SNAP, RTX, CAT, CSCO, DKNG, ZM, BBEU, TDOC, IXP, REI, VTNR, CEI,

Concord, NH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Norfolk Southern Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Snowflake Inc, Confluent Inc, McCormick Inc, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Snap Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Visa Inc, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. As of 2021Q4, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $621 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d+l+carlson+investment+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,754 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 95,799 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Ford Motor Co (F) - 1,256,782 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,661 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29% Unity Software Inc (U) - 132,440 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $276.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 26,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $304.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 16,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 53,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $98.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 39,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $42.83 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 45,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $158.95 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $173.19. The stock is now traded at around $149.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 321.21%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 44,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 202,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 71.14%. The purchase prices were between $77.54 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $78.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 73,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $74.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 108,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $209.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 39,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 43.86%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $113.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 61,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.