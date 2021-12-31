First Wilshire Securities Management Inc Buys Ribbon Communications Inc, Lottery.com Inc, Crawford, Sells Trident Acquisitions Corp, Trident Acquisitions Corp, Trident Acquisitions Corp

- New Purchases: RBBN, LTRY, LSXMK, SNES, MRNA,
- Added Positions: SGC, CRD.A, CRD.B, ATRS, GSY, BRK.B, CHKP, GE, T, INTC, PFE, VZ, BMTX,
- Reduced Positions: AGM, VST, LBTYK, JEF, EZPW, SILC, IVV, EWBC, ANIP, NEAR, HUN, LMNR, ANDE, IJH, CUBI, NWPX, VTI, VSEC, TPC, FSTR, IBA, TREC, CHN, GIFI, CAMT, BAC,
- Sold Out: TDAC, TDACU, TDACU, MTGP, SHY,
For the details of FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+wilshire+securities+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 1,797,989 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,411,699 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 708,949 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Silicom Ltd (SILC) - 488,428 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
- EZCORP Inc (EZPW) - 2,671,691 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in Ribbon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.23 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.93. The stock is now traded at around $4.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 431,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lottery.com Inc (LTRY)
First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in Lottery.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $8.28. The stock is now traded at around $3.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 127,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $47.02 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $50.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SenesTech Inc (SNES)
First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in SenesTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.94 and $1.65, with an estimated average price of $1.33. The stock is now traded at around $0.840900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 259,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Crawford & Co (CRD.B)
First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in Crawford & Co by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $7.99. The stock is now traded at around $7.702600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 316,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Trident Acquisitions Corp (TDAC)
First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $12.24.Sold Out: Trident Acquisitions Corp (TDACU)
First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $18.91, with an estimated average price of $15.34.Sold Out: Trident Acquisitions Corp (TDACU)
First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $18.91, with an estimated average price of $15.34.Sold Out: WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (MTGP)
First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $50.06 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.32.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7.
