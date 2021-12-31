Stanley Capital Management, LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Sells WPP PLC, Stagwell Inc, Terex Corp

- Added Positions: FISV, TRIP, CNHI, POLY, NLSN, SPR, FB, WW, NCLH, HGV, CNC, MOS, WYNN, FDX, VNT, IGT, ARMK, CTVA, ORCL, ANTM, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: STGW, TMHC,
- Sold Out: WPP, TEX,
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 31,100 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- Centene Corp (CNC) - 152,800 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.35%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 79,300 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 235,700 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 212,400 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.81%
Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 76.68%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $96.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 87,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 71.16%. The purchase prices were between $24.09 and $37.86, with an estimated average price of $30.46. The stock is now traded at around $29.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 232,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)
Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 34.60%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 500,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Plantronics Inc (POLY)
Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Plantronics Inc by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $32.24, with an estimated average price of $27.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 263,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)
Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.4. The stock is now traded at around $18.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 517,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 50.79%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $42.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 142,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WPP PLC (WPP)
Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in WPP PLC. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $76.2, with an estimated average price of $71.37.Sold Out: Terex Corp (TEX)
Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Terex Corp. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $44.95.
