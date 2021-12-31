MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Ford Motor Co, Sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, AMPLIFY ETF TR

New Purchases: IQLT, IVV, F, BITO, ALB, IUSB, SPY, BIV, VEA, VTIP, SMID, VWO, IJH, PRK, IAU,

IQLT, IVV, F, BITO, ALB, IUSB, SPY, BIV, VEA, VTIP, SMID, VWO, IJH, PRK, IAU, Added Positions: SCHD, SMH, VRP, IJS, XSOE, VCSH, VMC, PAVE, DE, DIS, BSCN, BIBL, SPTI, XOM, CATH, PTON, VB,

SCHD, SMH, VRP, IJS, XSOE, VCSH, VMC, PAVE, DE, DIS, BSCN, BIBL, SPTI, XOM, CATH, PTON, VB, Reduced Positions: ARKG, DAL, SCHX, DGRO, WM, AAPL, MMM, QQQ,

ARKG, DAL, SCHX, DGRO, WM, AAPL, MMM, QQQ, Sold Out: VEU, BLOK, LUV, BA, SUSB, UBER, PYPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Ford Motor Co, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, Albemarle Corp, sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, AMPLIFY ETF TR, Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mfa+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 621,382 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 59,091 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 254,593 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 144,790 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,242 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 255,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 12,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.036500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 130,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 79,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $247.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 23,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 40.33%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $391.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AMPLIFY ETF TR. The sale prices were between $38.72 and $55.12, with an estimated average price of $46.04.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.