MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Ford Motor Co, Sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, AMPLIFY ETF TR

- New Purchases: IQLT, IVV, F, BITO, ALB, IUSB, SPY, BIV, VEA, VTIP, SMID, VWO, IJH, PRK, IAU,
- Added Positions: SCHD, SMH, VRP, IJS, XSOE, VCSH, VMC, PAVE, DE, DIS, BSCN, BIBL, SPTI, XOM, CATH, PTON, VB,
- Reduced Positions: ARKG, DAL, SCHX, DGRO, WM, AAPL, MMM, QQQ,
- Sold Out: VEU, BLOK, LUV, BA, SUSB, UBER, PYPL,
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 621,382 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 59,091 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 254,593 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 144,790 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,242 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 255,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 12,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.036500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 130,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO)
MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 79,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $247.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 23,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 40.33%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $391.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU)
MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15.Sold Out: AMPLIFY ETF TR (BLOK)
MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AMPLIFY ETF TR. The sale prices were between $38.72 and $55.12, with an estimated average price of $46.04.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.
