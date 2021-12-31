DLD Asset Management, LP Buys Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co, CyrusOne Inc, Mimecast, Sells , Galata Acquisition Corp,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co, CyrusOne Inc, Mimecast, Cerner Corp, Investors Bancorp Inc, sells , Galata Acquisition Corp, , PNM Resources Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DLD Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, DLD Asset Management, LP owns 112 stocks with a total value of $379 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DLD Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dld+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 189,297 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 118,000 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co (BHACU) - 1,980,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position (ATH) - 192,700 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9% Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 22,000,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.

DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 1,980,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 197,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in American National Group Inc by 90.51%. The purchase prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 65.18%. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $413.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Galata Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $10.13.

DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02.

DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.67.

DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.