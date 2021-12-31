DLD Asset Management, LP Buys Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co, CyrusOne Inc, Mimecast, Sells , Galata Acquisition Corp,

- New Purchases: BHACU, CONE, MIME, CERN, ISBC, VG, FTSI, BRG, RRD, BILL, CMRX, TARA, EEFT, CSPR, UBER, SNAP, HTA, AYLA, LPTX, OPNT, PAE, ATHA, ALDX, CMTL, ARNA, VBLT, HEAR, CNTB, NDAC, CIIG, KAHC, ALPA, MNTN.U, IQMDU, RXRA, APMI, ZINGU, STXB, REVH, SGIIU,
- Added Positions: ANAT, DXCM, PPC, MTN, DISCA,
- Reduced Positions: BKNG, MCHP, COHR, CIT, INFO, TDS, SCPL, ATH, TGNA, GSEV, FVIV, CONX, JCIC, HIII, GFX, SPGS, TSIB, CPUH, CLIM, XLNX, STFC, STL, TBCP, HLAH, ACTD, FRXB, GTPB,
- Sold Out: KSU, GLTA.U, STMP, PNM, JBLU, CXP, CLDR, MRVI, CSOD, SCR, MNR, ITMR, MSON, ESXB, OCDX, EXPE, FIVN, KCGI.U, RONI.U, ALPAU, FICVU, APMIU, NDACU, MX, GIIX, CIIGU, HERAU, PRSR, KAHC.U, SLAM, FINM, RXRAU, VMW, DELL, REVHU, SPKBU, GKOS, ALCC,
For the details of DLD Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dld+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DLD Asset Management, LP
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 189,297 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 118,000 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co (BHACU) - 1,980,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (ATH) - 192,700 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%
- Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 22,000,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 1,980,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 197,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American National Group Inc (ANAT)
DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in American National Group Inc by 90.51%. The purchase prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 65.18%. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $413.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)
DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Galata Acquisition Corp (GLTA.U)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Galata Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $10.13.Sold Out: (STMP)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02.Sold Out: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.67.Sold Out: (CXP)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of DLD Asset Management, LP. Also check out:
1. DLD Asset Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. DLD Asset Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DLD Asset Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DLD Asset Management, LP keeps buying