Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Inco

New Purchases: STIP, SHY, KRBN, IWR, IEF, BKCH, IJR, VEA, PDBC, UNH, AMT, IWD, VNQ, VLRS, PNC, VTWO, ZTS, TMO, LZ, WFCPL.PFD, UNP, NTR, CVS, MOS, TGT, PFE, PBCT, LLY, VALE, SONX, BZFD, CLVS, AAL,

STIP, SHY, KRBN, IWR, IEF, BKCH, IJR, VEA, PDBC, UNH, AMT, IWD, VNQ, VLRS, PNC, VTWO, ZTS, TMO, LZ, WFCPL.PFD, UNP, NTR, CVS, MOS, TGT, PFE, PBCT, LLY, VALE, SONX, BZFD, CLVS, AAL, Added Positions: SPY, AAPL, BAC, VTV, VUG, GSY, GUNR, VEU, MINT, GOOG, VBR, VBK, CSCO, NKE, JPM, DGRO, ICSH, IQLT, MGK, QUAL, COM, PSLV, MSFT, BRK.B, VIGI, VIG, TSLA, HBIO, MRK, PEY, NVDA, VYMI, SHM, PG, RIO, T, GOOGL, IWV, UBER, XOM, SNDL, BIV,

SPY, AAPL, BAC, VTV, VUG, GSY, GUNR, VEU, MINT, GOOG, VBR, VBK, CSCO, NKE, JPM, DGRO, ICSH, IQLT, MGK, QUAL, COM, PSLV, MSFT, BRK.B, VIGI, VIG, TSLA, HBIO, MRK, PEY, NVDA, VYMI, SHM, PG, RIO, T, GOOGL, IWV, UBER, XOM, SNDL, BIV, Reduced Positions: SCHX, VTIP, KMI, AZUL, AMZN, SCHD, JNJ, DIVO, AES, VLO, CF, GE, MUFG,

SCHX, VTIP, KMI, AZUL, AMZN, SCHD, JNJ, DIVO, AES, VLO, CF, GE, MUFG, Sold Out: VCSH, FIXD, TOTL, BLOK, IVOL, MFL, INTC, NAC, LMRK, VCV, SBUX, F, GM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, AMPLIFY ETF TR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 301,040 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 128,662 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 525,217 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 407,759 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 89,609 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 77,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 72,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.46 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 54,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 29,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 20,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Global X Blockchain ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.27 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $28.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 60,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 164.30%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.629900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 8,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 34,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 273.38%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.731000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 35,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 209.01%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2748.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 62.33%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AMPLIFY ETF TR. The sale prices were between $38.72 and $55.12, with an estimated average price of $46.04.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.41 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.05.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $14.49.