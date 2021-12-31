Hamilton Wealth, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares Biotechnology ETF, BARCLAYS BANK PLC

New Purchases: TLT, XLU, SCHH, SPY, VWO, DHI, CSV, CALX, TDY, RTX, UNH, CB, INMD, DHR, AVGO, VCR, AMR, TMO, JPM, COST, ARNC, JETS, AON, LOW, GDYN, AMLP, APTS, MA, PYPL, XLF, GSKY, BOXL, USIO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares Biotechnology ETF, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Vanguard Utilities ETF, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hamilton Wealth, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 228,860 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 93,838 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,786 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 222,031 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,853 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $135.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 18,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 22,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.629900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $85.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $82.17 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $83.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 104,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.28%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 56.48%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $263.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.38.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The sale prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69.