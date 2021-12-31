Hamilton Wealth, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares Biotechnology ETF, BARCLAYS BANK PLC

- New Purchases: TLT, XLU, SCHH, SPY, VWO, DHI, CSV, CALX, TDY, RTX, UNH, CB, INMD, DHR, AVGO, VCR, AMR, TMO, JPM, COST, ARNC, JETS, AON, LOW, GDYN, AMLP, APTS, MA, PYPL, XLF, GSKY, BOXL, USIO,
- Added Positions: IXJ, GSLC, VYM, VTI, FB, AMZN, MINT, MSFT, NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, GOOGL, GLD, SBUX, GOOG, ADBE, NFLX, SPOT,
- Reduced Positions: VPU, VNLA, VYMI, SMH, VNQ, SH, BUD, BA, IAU, VFH, SQM, BOND, PHO, VDC,
- Sold Out: PDBC, IBB, VXX, SDS, GBIL, FLOT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hamilton Wealth, LLC
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 228,860 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46%
- VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 93,838 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,786 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 222,031 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.55%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,853 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $135.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 18,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 22,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.629900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $85.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IXJ)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $82.17 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $83.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 104,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.28%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 56.48%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $263.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.Sold Out: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.Sold Out: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.38.Sold Out: GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GBIL)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The sale prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06.Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69.
