AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Baird Sustainability Conference

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today announced that company management will participate in the 2022 Baird Sustainability Conference on February 23, 2022. At the conference, management will discuss AmerisourceBergen’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities and performance and commitment to corporate responsibility and global sustainability. For additional details on these efforts, please visit sustainability.amerisourcebergen.com.

Please check the website investor.amerisourcebergen.com for updates regarding the timing of the live webcast and for replay information.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency and reliability for human and animal health. Our 42,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #8 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at investor.amerisourcebergen.com.

