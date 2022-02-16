Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

BioMarin to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

- 2022 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 18 at 1pm ET

- Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on March 7 at 12:50pm ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual conferences. An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

