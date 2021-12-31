Jag Capital Management, Llc Buys KKR Inc, Gartner Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: KKR, TYL, IWF, DKS, ESTC, BNDX, LIDR, PTON, ATVI, AMRC, GXO, INMD, SITE, WMS, ICLR, AVGO, WSM, QCRH, NVMI, CVS, ATHX,

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KKR Inc, Gartner Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Nike Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Autodesk Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jag Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Jag Capital Management, Llc owns 214 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jag+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 231,228 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 380,733 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,642 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 87,819 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 164,784 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.63%

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $62.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 341,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $456.01 and $552.14, with an estimated average price of $518.53. The stock is now traded at around $469.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $274.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 44.31%. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $298.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 81,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 126,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $316.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 77,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $450.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 53,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $398.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 39.00%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $207.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Jag Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 49.43%. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $382.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Jag Capital Management, Llc still held 44,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 98.82%. The sale prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $297.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Jag Capital Management, Llc still held 625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 35.65%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Jag Capital Management, Llc still held 60,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 87.81%. The sale prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $156.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Jag Capital Management, Llc still held 8,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 25.24%. The sale prices were between $129.31 and $165.15, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $119.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Jag Capital Management, Llc still held 104,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 27.52%. The sale prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Jag Capital Management, Llc still held 45,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.