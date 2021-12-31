Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: CSM, IWD, XOP, IVW, IVE, MU, SLY, MRVL, LOW, SDY, F, JHMM, SPSM, ZTS, IWV, EFA, FANG, H, QCOM, CLF, AZO, BIZD, EVGO, ORLY, MO, EXG, NLY, ECOR,

CSM, IWD, XOP, IVW, IVE, MU, SLY, MRVL, LOW, SDY, F, JHMM, SPSM, ZTS, IWV, EFA, FANG, H, QCOM, CLF, AZO, BIZD, EVGO, ORLY, MO, EXG, NLY, ECOR, Added Positions: SPGP, VGT, FVD, SPY, SPHQ, GLD, NVDA, IWF, ORCC, QQQ, AMZN, FYX, TWLO, XMHQ, JPST, ZBRA, ZS, XLF, XLE, WFC, RDVY, AMD, MSFT, PYPL, TSLA, AVGO, XHB, DGRO, VIG, FB, V, IWR, HD, GOOGL, MITK, MRNA, ADBE, UPS, TGT, PFE, SONO, CRM, AGS, SBUX, RRR, IBM, CVX, BAC, AMGN, XLK, ASML, GE, DHR, VTIP, INTC, XLB, XLV, QABA, INTU, MCD, MRK, ARKK, UNH, POOL, AER, COIN, BX, PMT, STM, TSM, SHOP, DVY, GOOG, NXPI, ANET, ET, TER, XXII, VNQ, MMM, PANW, TTD, PLTR, JNJ, IEMG, VZ, DSI,

SPGP, VGT, FVD, SPY, SPHQ, GLD, NVDA, IWF, ORCC, QQQ, AMZN, FYX, TWLO, XMHQ, JPST, ZBRA, ZS, XLF, XLE, WFC, RDVY, AMD, MSFT, PYPL, TSLA, AVGO, XHB, DGRO, VIG, FB, V, IWR, HD, GOOGL, MITK, MRNA, ADBE, UPS, TGT, PFE, SONO, CRM, AGS, SBUX, RRR, IBM, CVX, BAC, AMGN, XLK, ASML, GE, DHR, VTIP, INTC, XLB, XLV, QABA, INTU, MCD, MRK, ARKK, UNH, POOL, AER, COIN, BX, PMT, STM, TSM, SHOP, DVY, GOOG, NXPI, ANET, ET, TER, XXII, VNQ, MMM, PANW, TTD, PLTR, JNJ, IEMG, VZ, DSI, Reduced Positions: ESGU, FTSM, IVV, OIH, UPST, HON, ESGE, IAU, SLV, VUG, DFAC, VTI, IJR, QRVO, REGL, SMDV, BND, GM, PG, IMMR, T, IJH, BSJM, BA, SQ, JMST, JKL, FTC, FIW, MOAT, QUAL, VEA, IEFA, AI, VTV, XBI, CRWD, DXCM, FDX, GD, LKQ, NKE, AXP, DIS, FTNT, ESGC, ESGD, FSK, ARCC, CVS, CSCO, SUSA, COP, ACN, FCX, MSTR, MCHP, IUSV, TMO, TSN, ABBV,

ESGU, FTSM, IVV, OIH, UPST, HON, ESGE, IAU, SLV, VUG, DFAC, VTI, IJR, QRVO, REGL, SMDV, BND, GM, PG, IMMR, T, IJH, BSJM, BA, SQ, JMST, JKL, FTC, FIW, MOAT, QUAL, VEA, IEFA, AI, VTV, XBI, CRWD, DXCM, FDX, GD, LKQ, NKE, AXP, DIS, FTNT, ESGC, ESGD, FSK, ARCC, CVS, CSCO, SUSA, COP, ACN, FCX, MSTR, MCHP, IUSV, TMO, TSN, ABBV, Sold Out: EFV, IUSB, GSLC, EFG, GOVT, BIDU, FUMB, BABA, BMY, DOCU, EMQQ, PAYC, GSIE, MCHI, TIP, VLUE, FXI, CMCSA, IXN, DIDI, ZNGA, IQ, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC owns 226 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perennial+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 192,742 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,688 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 30 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 160,001 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% FIRST TST VALUE LI (FVD) - 301,468 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus. The purchase prices were between $50.22 and $55.95, with an estimated average price of $53.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $109.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $154.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $90.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 65,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 47.02%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $416.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 52.27%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 82.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 205.24%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 165,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.