Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: CSM, IWD, XOP, IVW, IVE, MU, SLY, MRVL, LOW, SDY, F, JHMM, SPSM, ZTS, IWV, EFA, FANG, H, QCOM, CLF, AZO, BIZD, EVGO, ORLY, MO, EXG, NLY, ECOR,
- Added Positions: SPGP, VGT, FVD, SPY, SPHQ, GLD, NVDA, IWF, ORCC, QQQ, AMZN, FYX, TWLO, XMHQ, JPST, ZBRA, ZS, XLF, XLE, WFC, RDVY, AMD, MSFT, PYPL, TSLA, AVGO, XHB, DGRO, VIG, FB, V, IWR, HD, GOOGL, MITK, MRNA, ADBE, UPS, TGT, PFE, SONO, CRM, AGS, SBUX, RRR, IBM, CVX, BAC, AMGN, XLK, ASML, GE, DHR, VTIP, INTC, XLB, XLV, QABA, INTU, MCD, MRK, ARKK, UNH, POOL, AER, COIN, BX, PMT, STM, TSM, SHOP, DVY, GOOG, NXPI, ANET, ET, TER, XXII, VNQ, MMM, PANW, TTD, PLTR, JNJ, IEMG, VZ, DSI,
- Reduced Positions: ESGU, FTSM, IVV, OIH, UPST, HON, ESGE, IAU, SLV, VUG, DFAC, VTI, IJR, QRVO, REGL, SMDV, BND, GM, PG, IMMR, T, IJH, BSJM, BA, SQ, JMST, JKL, FTC, FIW, MOAT, QUAL, VEA, IEFA, AI, VTV, XBI, CRWD, DXCM, FDX, GD, LKQ, NKE, AXP, DIS, FTNT, ESGC, ESGD, FSK, ARCC, CVS, CSCO, SUSA, COP, ACN, FCX, MSTR, MCHP, IUSV, TMO, TSN, ABBV,
- Sold Out: EFV, IUSB, GSLC, EFG, GOVT, BIDU, FUMB, BABA, BMY, DOCU, EMQQ, PAYC, GSIE, MCHI, TIP, VLUE, FXI, CMCSA, IXN, DIDI, ZNGA, IQ, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 192,742 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,688 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 30 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio.
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 160,001 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- FIRST TST VALUE LI (FVD) - 301,468 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus. The purchase prices were between $50.22 and $55.95, with an estimated average price of $53.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $109.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $154.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $90.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 65,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 47.02%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $416.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 52.27%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 82.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 205.24%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 165,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72.Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.
