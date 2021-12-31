Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc Buys Procter & Gamble Co, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Johnson & Johnson, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF

- New Purchases: JETS, DUK, HUBB, SHW, TECH, RDVY, SCHF, SPEM, TLTD, FLEX,
- Added Positions: PG, SCHG, JNJ, VXUS, AAPL, JPM, MMM, MSFT, VWO, KMB, IWS, IJH, IEFA, NSC, CMCSA, XOM, MCD, USB, SPY, DOV, GOOGL, VGT, TMO, ORCL, PEP, VEA, IJR, CSCO, IVV, IWN, WFC, UNH, SCHB, PNC, XLF, TJX, TGT, VO, MAR, RTX, HD, IGV, DHR, GOOG, ETN, CVS, TT, IEMG, SOXX, LOW, MKL, SYY, BKNG, VIG, SPYV, VOO, VDE, VEU, XLV, IWV, AVGO, V, UVV, EMN, COF, AMGN, AMP, SCHA, BX, PKG, IDXX, GSK, COST, CSX, AEP,
- Reduced Positions: ACWI, ALB, GS, NEU, MS, LUV, GE, IXUS, RSP, AMZN, GSEW, TFC, DIS, BRK.B, DE, QCOM, NXST, MDT, ABT, MDLZ, ORLY, TXN, MA, IWM, SCHX, INTC, CGNX, D, DLTR, KO, COP, INGR, ZBH, KHC, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, CAT, CHRW, BP, MDY, ATRC, T, VIOO, VZ, KLAC, TROW, GLW, SXT, SLB, CRM, RDS.A, NVO, NVS, FAST, GIS, IBM, TAP, MSM,
- Sold Out: NEAR, MBB, AGG, VCSH, VCIT, VTEB, IGIB, IGSB, MUB, ITM, TFI, SHM, LBRDK, OGN, AON, GVI, IAU, C, TIP, NFLX, BIIB, BSX, EL, HLT, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 383,798 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 163,209 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 258,128 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 83,514 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,433 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 87,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $99.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FLEXSHARES TRUST (TLTD)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in FLEXSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $71.43. The stock is now traded at around $71.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $272.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 608 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $456.15 and $525.06, with an estimated average price of $490.16. The stock is now traded at around $412.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 104.62%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 103,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 86.46%. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 56,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $167.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 110,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 86.72%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 103,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 47.79%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $155.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 139.05%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 72,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.89 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.94.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59.
