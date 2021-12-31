Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc Buys Procter & Gamble Co, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Johnson & Johnson, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF

New Purchases: JETS, DUK, HUBB, SHW, TECH, RDVY, SCHF, SPEM, TLTD, FLEX,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Procter & Gamble Co, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Total International Stock, 3M Co, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Albemarle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc owns 253 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lowe+brockenbrough+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 383,798 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 163,209 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 258,128 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 83,514 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,433 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 87,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $99.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in FLEXSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $71.43. The stock is now traded at around $71.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $272.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $456.15 and $525.06, with an estimated average price of $490.16. The stock is now traded at around $412.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 104.62%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 103,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 86.46%. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 56,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $167.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 110,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 86.72%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 103,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 47.79%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $155.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 139.05%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 72,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.89 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59.