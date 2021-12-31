Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Moors & Cabot, Inc. Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Nike Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Boston, MA, based Investment company Moors & Cabot, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, British American Tobacco PLC, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells NVIDIA Corp, Nike Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moors & Cabot, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Moors & Cabot, Inc. owns 897 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Moors & Cabot, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 494,016 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 228,012 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  3. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 27,386 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,606 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 97,962 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.89%
New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $235.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $71.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $24.16, with an estimated average price of $23.76. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 61.13%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 36,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 223.02%. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $143.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 349.54%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 37,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 245.33%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 28.62%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $172.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (RDS.A)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17.

Sold Out: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44.

Sold Out: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62.

Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.



