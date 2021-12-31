Moors & Cabot, Inc. Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Nike Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: GPN, GSL, ZIM, PCEF, HTLF, VRTX, VB, NKSH, SUB, PJUL, HTZ, QYLD, FTSL, QCLN, FCPI, ENR, CNA, M, AMRS, IWS, AES, VAC, TDY, TCN, UGI, IIM, WST, MAS, JBHT, BWA, HYD, RAAX, SPTL, SAIA, CHD, VCSH, EXPE, DOCU, FTXO, DOV, FIW, EIX, DON, KRE, XTN, PVBC, SNII, THQ, WFG, VFC, WAVD, IXJ, VMC, VRSN, INVH, ALCO, AEE, ANET, B, BGR, CTT, FXH, FUBO, GAB, GWW, HAS, HCA, IDA, SRVR, SHYG, IUSG, IUSB, LAC, MGA, MPW, NYCB, OCSL, ON, TTOO, VXRT, SRNE, SGBX, PNNT,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, British American Tobacco PLC, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells NVIDIA Corp, Nike Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moors & Cabot, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Moors & Cabot, Inc. owns 897 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 494,016 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 228,012 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 27,386 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,606 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 97,962 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.89%

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $235.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $71.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $24.16, with an estimated average price of $23.76. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 61.13%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 36,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 223.02%. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $143.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 349.54%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 37,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 245.33%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 28.62%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $172.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.