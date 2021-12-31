EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC Buys Nike Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, WestRock Co,

New Purchases: VRTX, CRL, LLY, FMC, ITW, MSTR, TER, QQQ, KMB, EBAY,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nike Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, ConocoPhillips, Rio Tinto PLC, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, WestRock Co, , Aramark, Barrett Business Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC. As of 2021Q4, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nike Inc (NKE) - 214,179 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,022 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 17,681 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 38,957 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 49,029 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $235.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $305.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $119.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $119.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $245.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 84.12%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 214,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 442.43%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 39.78%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $291.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in US Ecology Inc. The sale prices were between $29.85 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $33.06.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.