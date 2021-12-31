Stamina Capital Management Lp Buys Alphabet Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, AutoNation Inc, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, 8x8 Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL, ORLY, AN, FLT, LNG, BBWI, MA, V, ENPH, ABNB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, AutoNation Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, sells Philip Morris International Inc, 8x8 Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Elastic NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stamina Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Stamina Capital Management Lp owns 38 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 374,638 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 2,500 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 2,000 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 386,989 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.53% ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 366,500 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.04%

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2754.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 6,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $678.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 15,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in AutoNation Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 59,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $244.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 55,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.