Stamina Capital Management Lp Buys Alphabet Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, AutoNation Inc, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, 8x8 Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: GOOGL, ORLY, AN, FLT, LNG, BBWI, MA, V, ENPH, ABNB,
- Reduced Positions: PM, EGHT, OPEN, ESTC, LAD, PLNT, RNG, ETSY, ON, UBER, FIS, TDG, AER, PRTS, PAGS, PZZA, GPN,
- Sold Out: FB, PYPL,
These are the top 5 holdings of STAMINA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 374,638 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio.
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 2,500 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio.
- Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 2,000 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio.
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 386,989 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.53%
- ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 366,500 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.04%
Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2754.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 6,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $678.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 15,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AutoNation Inc (AN)
Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in AutoNation Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 59,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $244.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 55,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.
