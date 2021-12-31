WJ Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, VANECK ETF TR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

- New Purchases: FLOT, STIP, RYF, PFF, DIS,
- Added Positions: IVV, IUSV, QQQ, DIVB, IUSG, DGRO, SOXX, QQQM, LQDH, BA, DFAC, SPHQ, NFLX, SPY, QUAL, USMV, IYF, GOOG, NVDA, SQ,
- Reduced Positions: FLRN, DIA, IGBH, VCR, VTI, VGIT, MDYV, SPTI, SPYV, IYC, GOVT, ITOT, IWF,
- Sold Out: MOAT, IUSB, AGG, MBB, SPGP, FEU,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 47,109 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.40%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,531 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.42%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 127,037 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.34%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 162,533 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.71%
- BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 224,432 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.81%. The holding were 224,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 71,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $66.3, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 52,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $156.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.42%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 32,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 58.71%. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 162,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (DIVB)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $39.19 and $42.96, with an estimated average price of $41.29. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 199,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 147,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $490.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 8,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 65.31%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $146.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 21,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VANECK ETF TR (MOAT)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANECK ETF TR. The sale prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1.Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $92.61.Sold Out: (FEU)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.46 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $42.01.
