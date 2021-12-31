Ade, Llc Buys Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Analog Devices Inc, Biogen Inc

New Purchases: PICB, COST, BND, IWB, IUSG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Analog Devices Inc, Biogen Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Hubbell Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ade, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ade, Llc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 37,743 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 256,832 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,149 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 141,734 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.34% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 91,567 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%

Ade, Llc initiated holding in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 159,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ade, Llc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $512.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ade, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ade, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $248.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ade, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ade, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 905.52%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 32,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ade, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.25%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 53,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ade, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 97.83%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ade, Llc added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 3367.00%. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41. The stock is now traded at around $73.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ade, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 8340.00%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ade, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.98%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $269.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $178.98 and $210.14, with an estimated average price of $200.45.

Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.