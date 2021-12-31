Ade, Llc Buys Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Analog Devices Inc, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: PICB, COST, BND, IWB, IUSG,
- Added Positions: AGG, IEMG, MBB, BAH, TIP, IEFA, VEA, IJH, USMV, VTI, IXUS, FNDF, GOVT, IMTM, GOOGL, USIG, FNDE, AMZN, JPM, PTIN, PTMC, TSLA, TOTL, NFLX, VYM, NKE,
- Reduced Positions: BNDX, MINT, VT, HD, DHR, LANC, IJR,
- Sold Out: ADI, BIIB, RSP, HUBB, TMO, MO, DE, BMY, CSX, TLT, BDX, CAT, PPL, EFG, BLL, SCHX, VTIP, D, GL, WMT, PYPL, TEAM, URA, CRL, CL, KMB, MRK, EPAM, ADP, DUK, HON, OMC, SBUX, DFS, BP, BK, IBM, MDLZ, V, ITOT, BAC, LLY, EXC, MAR, PNC, RTX, SQ, INVH, DVY, GLD, SCHD, VHT, T, WTRG, CMCSA, STZ, DLTR, MET, NOC, WIX, BIL, PTEU, VB, CCL, DD, NEE, UAA, VRSN, CMG, MA, FBHS, FB, NCLH, CARR, EFA, IGOV, PFF, VDE, VV, PLD, ALL, AMT, BLK, GD, JCI, LOW, MDT, NI, PRU, LUV, UAL, WGO, ET, WU, DAL, AVGO, AAL, DOW, CTVA, OTIS, EFV, FNDB, MTUM, QQQ, VO, ABT, ACN, AMD, BSX, CACI, NNN, DLB, FE, WELL, VTRS, NHI, RCL, SHW, TJX, THO, XLNX, SHOP, TWLO, TTD, MDB, LMND, ARKK, ESGV, ICLN, IQLT, IWD, LIT, LQD, QUAL, SHY, SLV, SPYG, SPYV, VLUE, XT, FMX, PEAK, NVDA, SBAC, SWKS, RGR, RCS, HBMD, HII, LITB, TWTR, CTT, GOOG, QTWO, PAYC, OKTA, SPOT, BYND, ABNB, APPH, COIN, OGN, FALN, HYG, IEF, KOMP, NANR, VNQI,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 37,743 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 256,832 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,149 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 141,734 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.34%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 91,567 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
Ade, Llc initiated holding in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 159,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Ade, Llc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $512.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Ade, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Ade, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $248.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Ade, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Ade, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 905.52%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 32,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Ade, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.25%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 53,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Ade, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 97.83%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Ade, Llc added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 3367.00%. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41. The stock is now traded at around $73.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)
Ade, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 8340.00%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Ade, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.98%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $269.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.Sold Out: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)
Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $178.98 and $210.14, with an estimated average price of $200.45.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Ade, Llc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.
