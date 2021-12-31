Aristides Capital LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp, Cassava Sciences Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp, Pono Capital Corp

New Purchases: F, LAAA, SAVA, PONO, SPTM, SPLG, PDI, EVER, ADES, GLEE, AXH, CLAY, FLL, PRPL, GTLB, RICK, CODX, FNKO, UEIC, MGPI, NEA, SIX, NLIT, SMAP, ARLO, KPLT, IMMR, TPIC, POWL, DWAC, RIVN, JQC, TTC, DHX, KW, GRPN, NMZ, FSM, PNTG, PLUS, STKL, LE, OCUL, HQY, XERS, PSNL, CMBM, CSTL, MPLN, AVIR, EAT, CDE, CSII, AVAV, WPRT, HY, INGN, FTCH, SWI, FROG, EAR, TLS, GPOR, EWZ, KOPN, TGLS, CLPT, OGI, RWLK, CRON, IEA, MESA, STNE, NFE, OTLY, FLR, AXGN, IIIV, GOED, MAX, NGMS, CLF, FWRD, GILT, NTP, DGX, PHK, INBK, CPS, BBN, UPLD, SPI, EOLS, PHM, SYNL, NZF, JFR, PRVB, NNOX, NAUT, COCO, AMSC, CLS, BOXL, AGLE, CTRM, NDMO, JRO, NBEV, AREC, AUD, AUD, KOSS, DS, EAD, OPTT, QTNT, LTRPA, ATY, CASA, GNLN, TFFP, AFIB, CRNT, ICAD, PLG, IZEA, ANGN, IGTAU, EMAN, NSL, CDXC, SELB, NOVN, USX, GRTX, RIDE, LODE, CTSO, NMTC, HEPA, WVE, USWS, STIM, LVO, VEV,

TSLA, ALK, HIFS, JXN, LUV, FWONA, VIRT, NKLA, ARC, AMC, ALOT, NDP, VRS, FOX, JOUT, CATO, CENT, ENLC, TEAF, KBE, TPZ, MOH, TACT, NVR, Sold Out: LAAAU, PONOU, CLAYU, GLEEU, DBI, UI, NLITU, DDD, WES, VVV, VMI, CRVL, VNOM, SPB, PPC, HRC, WINA, NSP, DOOO, OPCH, CTRN, ASLE, FLEX, SHLX, JRSH, ABST, AVTX, ACTG, IPW, GROW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp, Cassava Sciences Inc, Pono Capital Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Tesla Inc, Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp, Pono Capital Corp, Alaska Air Group Inc, Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristides Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Aristides Capital LLC owns 271 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Visa Inc (V) - 40,000 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) - 20,138 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.81% Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) - 152,000 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 18,841 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 152,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $52.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 29,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Pono Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 21,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 21,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Microvision Inc by 1617.41%. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $3.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 264,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 125.65%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2703.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 59.32%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $129.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF by 106.75%. The purchase prices were between $55.11 and $69.76, with an estimated average price of $63.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 80.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 101,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Rocky Brands Inc by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $55.77, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 29,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.13.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Pono Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.3.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.21.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Gladstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Designer Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $12.51 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $14.35.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $269.7 and $327.95, with an estimated average price of $304.65.