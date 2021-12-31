Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Aristides Capital LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp, Cassava Sciences Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp, Pono Capital Corp

Investment company Aristides Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp, Cassava Sciences Inc, Pono Capital Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Tesla Inc, Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp, Pono Capital Corp, Alaska Air Group Inc, Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristides Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Aristides Capital LLC owns 271 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Aristides Capital LLC
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 40,000 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio.
  2. Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) - 20,138 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.81%
  3. Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) - 152,000 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio.
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 18,841 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio.
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 152,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (LAAA)

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $52.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 29,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pono Capital Corp (PONO)

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Pono Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM)

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 21,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 21,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microvision Inc (MVIS)

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Microvision Inc by 1617.41%. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $3.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 264,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 125.65%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2703.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 59.32%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $129.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF by 106.75%. The purchase prices were between $55.11 and $69.76, with an estimated average price of $63.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 80.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 101,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY)

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Rocky Brands Inc by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $55.77, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 29,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (LAAAU)

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.13.

Sold Out: Pono Capital Corp (PONOU)

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Pono Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.3.

Sold Out: Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (CLAYU)

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.21.

Sold Out: Gladstone Acquisition Corp (GLEEU)

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Gladstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Designer Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $12.51 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $14.35.

Sold Out: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $269.7 and $327.95, with an estimated average price of $304.65.



