Mark Asset Management Lp Buys BioNTech SE, Nextdoor Holdings Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Shopify Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: KIND, TWTR, CZR, DISH, RIVN, BATRA, BATRK, STLD,
- Added Positions: BNTX, SEDG, ABNB, BA, MLM, QCOM, PFE, DNLI, AAPL, SQ, GS,
- Reduced Positions: MRNA, GE, MGM, EA, TSLA, NVDA, RBLX, TSM, ZS, SCHW, AMT, SPG,
- Sold Out: FB, SHOP, CRWD, UPST, DOCS, KVSB, DOCU, ATVI, CLF, CRBU, FCG,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 200,000 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 62,783 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 196,847 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,918 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 250,000 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
Mark Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 613,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Mark Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 92,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Mark Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $85.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 26,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Mark Asset Management Lp initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 60,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Mark Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
Mark Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Liberty Braves Group. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Mark Asset Management Lp added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 466.78%. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $165.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 89,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Mark Asset Management Lp added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 39.32%. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $266.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 57,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Mark Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $186.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 87,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Mark Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 59,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Mark Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 89.60%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 41,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)
Mark Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 96.65%. The purchase prices were between $42.59 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $35.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Mark Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Mark Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Mark Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Mark Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.Sold Out: Doximity Inc (DOCS)
Mark Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Doximity Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58.Sold Out: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II (KVSB)
Mark Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.16.
