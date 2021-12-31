Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Brinker International Inc, Leslies Inc, HPX Corp

New Purchases: UBER, NWSA,

UBER, NWSA, Added Positions: VIAC, IAC, BYD, NWS, TDUP, TPR, GENI, DRVN, MTCH, APO, FTAI, GCMG, VZIO, FLL,

VIAC, IAC, BYD, NWS, TDUP, TPR, GENI, DRVN, MTCH, APO, FTAI, GCMG, VZIO, FLL, Reduced Positions: HPX, ATVI, EVA, MORN, KVSC,

HPX, ATVI, EVA, MORN, KVSC, Sold Out: EAT, LESL, BLMN, VSCO, IVAN, IMPX, ORGN, HLLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Boyd Gaming Corp, ThredUp Inc, sells Brinker International Inc, Leslies Inc, HPX Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 212,312 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.58% Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 358,122 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% News Corp (NWS) - 1,060,010 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.59% Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) - 306,213 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.66% Morningstar Inc (MORN) - 54,997 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 145,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 87.19%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 434,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $120.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 212,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 306,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ThredUp Inc by 79.74%. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 393,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Genius Sports Ltd by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $6.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 720,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Leslies Inc. The sale prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.6.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The sale prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.19.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86.