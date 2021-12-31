Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Brinker International Inc, Leslies Inc, HPX Corp

- New Purchases: UBER, NWSA,
- Added Positions: VIAC, IAC, BYD, NWS, TDUP, TPR, GENI, DRVN, MTCH, APO, FTAI, GCMG, VZIO, FLL,
- Reduced Positions: HPX, ATVI, EVA, MORN, KVSC,
- Sold Out: EAT, LESL, BLMN, VSCO, IVAN, IMPX, ORGN, HLLY,
For the details of Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northern+right+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 212,312 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.58%
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 358,122 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- News Corp (NWS) - 1,060,010 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.59%
- Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) - 306,213 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.66%
- Morningstar Inc (MORN) - 54,997 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 145,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 87.19%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 434,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $120.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 212,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 306,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ThredUp Inc (TDUP)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ThredUp Inc by 79.74%. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 393,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Genius Sports Ltd by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $6.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 720,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03.Sold Out: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Leslies Inc. The sale prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.6.Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21.Sold Out: Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The sale prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08.Sold Out: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (IVAN)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.19.Sold Out: AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying