Founders Financial Alliance, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Newell Brands Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Occidental Petroleum Corp

- New Purchases: STX, VRTX, JCI, TEL, ADSK, TMO, TWTR, CRM, LHX, BIIB, WDC, NFLX, WOLF, INTU, PANW, PLD, GDV, NSC, AMAT, PDI, SO, YUM, PNC, NOC, NEA, TNA, HPE, MIDU, MGK, CAG, DTN, AIG, RDS.B, EDV, MGV, BLOK,
- Added Positions: SLY, UNH, NVDA, AVGO, AAPL, CMCSA, MSFT, FB, DIA, AMZN, ABBV, AMD, GOOG, HD, V, DLN, VFH, DIVO, CRWD, UPS, MDT, PEP, XLE, ZTS, ESGU, ADBE, BRK.B, DG, LOW, RTX, STOR, WSBC, ETN, TIP, DUK, ENB, JNJ, JPM, NKE, NVG, PYPL, SCHD, XLF, TXN, PSP, FALN, EFG, APD, MO, BLK, BA, EVT, SRET, PODD, MCD, NEWT, RY, VYM, AGNC, FV, QYLD, IRM, IYC, EFV, IAT, SOXX, IUSB, IJR, IYG, IYW, BMY, CL, CVS, DHR, EMR, FITB, MDIV, RDVY, DIV, PID, ICVT, IYJ, ITB, IAI, MRK, MRNA, NUSI, PFE, SPGI, SHOP, TSM, WPC, MMM, FXD, MXI, HYG, USMV, IJS, AWK, CHI, COF, DFS, FXL, FTXR, XYLD, ALTY, GS, HTGC, PCY, SHYG, MBB, EEM, ACWX, EWU, PFF, IYT, IYE, COMT, KMI, LLY, LIN, MA, MPW, BXMX, ORCL, NOBL, SCHO, XLB, SPSB, XAR, TSLA, REMX, VDC, WBA,
- Reduced Positions: T, SPY, LRCX, LQD, IWF, OIH, ARKK, IGSB, BSV, IWD, UNP, D, CSCO, GOF, PGX, MTUM, IGIB, LQDH, GOVT, AEP, XLU, AWI, EFAS, KMB, IEFA, ITOT, BP, WMT, TGT, TFC, KO, GM, XLP, BND, NEAR, VIGI, USB, LMT, MAR, O, SCHF, XLK, SBUX, SDY, AOS, XLI, HON, FBT, GE, AOM, ESGE, ABT, INTC, AOA, C, NLY, IXC, IGLB, IXG, FLOT, VEU, EBIZ, BUG, RYLD, VTI, EUSC, IXN, IWV, IWB, DGRO, HEFA, COP, PINS, MDLZ, COST, DEO, FGD, SDEM, IEZ, IXUS,
- Sold Out: NWL, LDUR, OXY, KD, BOND, HYS, IBMJ, SPIB,
For the details of Founders Financial Alliance, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+financial+alliance%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Founders Financial Alliance, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,503 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,986 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77%
- First Bancorp (FBNC) - 164,820 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 47,883 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,502 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13%
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $235.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $149.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $233.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $550.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SLY)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 333183.33%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 19,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 292.58%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $480.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 34.55%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $597.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 111.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 64.60%. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $349.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $101.45, with an estimated average price of $100.94.Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of Founders Financial Alliance, LLC. Also check out:
1. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Founders Financial Alliance, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs