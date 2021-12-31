Founders Financial Alliance, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Newell Brands Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Occidental Petroleum Corp

New Purchases: STX, VRTX, JCI, TEL, ADSK, TMO, TWTR, CRM, LHX, BIIB, WDC, NFLX, WOLF, INTU, PANW, PLD, GDV, NSC, AMAT, PDI, SO, YUM, PNC, NOC, NEA, TNA, HPE, MIDU, MGK, CAG, DTN, AIG, RDS.B, EDV, MGV, BLOK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Broadcom Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Newell Brands Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Lam Research Corp, VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Financial Alliance, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Founders Financial Alliance, LLC owns 482 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Founders Financial Alliance, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+financial+alliance%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,503 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,986 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% First Bancorp (FBNC) - 164,820 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 47,883 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,502 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13%

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $235.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $149.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $233.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $550.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 333183.33%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 19,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 292.58%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $480.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 34.55%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $597.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 111.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 64.60%. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $349.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $101.45, with an estimated average price of $100.94.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.