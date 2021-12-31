Horiko Capital Management LLC Buys Netflix Inc, Organon, Sells McKesson Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: OGN,
- Added Positions: NFLX, FB, AMZN, GOOGL, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: MCK, BABA, BHF, MSFT, TQQQ,
- Sold Out: BAC, C,
For the details of Horiko Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horiko+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Horiko Capital Management LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 127,161 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,721 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 110,366 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.80%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,862 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 153,352 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
Horiko Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 113,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Horiko Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 311.29%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $398.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 7,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Horiko Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Horiko Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of Horiko Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Horiko Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Horiko Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Horiko Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Horiko Capital Management LLC keeps buying