Horiko Capital Management LLC Buys Netflix Inc, Organon, Sells McKesson Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: OGN,

OGN, Added Positions: NFLX, FB, AMZN, GOOGL, AAPL,

NFLX, FB, AMZN, GOOGL, AAPL, Reduced Positions: MCK, BABA, BHF, MSFT, TQQQ,

MCK, BABA, BHF, MSFT, TQQQ, Sold Out: BAC, C,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Organon, sells McKesson Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Brighthouse Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horiko Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Horiko Capital Management LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Horiko Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horiko+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 127,161 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,721 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 110,366 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.80% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,862 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 153,352 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%

Horiko Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 113,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horiko Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 311.29%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $398.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 7,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horiko Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.

Horiko Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.