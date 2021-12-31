Hitchwood Capital Management LP Buys Meta Platforms Inc, MongoDB Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells HubSpot Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Block Inc

New Purchases: MDB, AMAT, ANTM, IQV, CMG, ISRG, STZ, IRTC, TRU, PLNT, SI, AMPL, SIVB,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, MongoDB Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Anthem Inc, sells HubSpot Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Block Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hitchwood Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Hitchwood Capital Management LP owns 54 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,528,500 shares, 20.59% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 440,000 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 48,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.31% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 390,000 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.71% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 110,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $436.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $140.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $458.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1575.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $291.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 390,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 81.40%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $211.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 390,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 118.18%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2754.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4.