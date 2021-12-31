Merit Financial Group, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, ISHARES INC, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme

New Purchases: RDVY, BOND, HYD, AVGO, ACWI, ESGV, BKCH, JPST, VHT, VCR, TOTL, BIBL, PFF, IBD, SPEM, SPYV, NFLX, QWLD, DEO, XLK, NULV, ICSH, GM, ANTM, NKE, MLM, ITW, ALZN, JPS,

RDVY, BOND, HYD, AVGO, ACWI, ESGV, BKCH, JPST, VHT, VCR, TOTL, BIBL, PFF, IBD, SPEM, SPYV, NFLX, QWLD, DEO, XLK, NULV, ICSH, GM, ANTM, NKE, MLM, ITW, ALZN, JPS, Added Positions: VTI, VTV, VXF, DGRW, VIGI, IEMG, IEFA, SPY, AMZN, DIS, GOOG, KOMP, SPYG, DHR, AGG, PDI, TAXF, VEA, ICLN, HDV, VGT, SHOP, VNQ, NOW, MA, VXUS, HD, JPM, BRK.B, CRM, CHD, LHX, SPLV, GD, EL, ETN, VB, VBR, COST, ABT, CERN, VO, VOE, BDX, BAC, AMKR, UPS, ZTS, VLO, UNP, WMB, ADX, SBUX, EXG, V, PSA, IWB, BKNG, MSI, PYPL, MRNA, MRK, LOW, LMT, LEN,

VTI, VTV, VXF, DGRW, VIGI, IEMG, IEFA, SPY, AMZN, DIS, GOOG, KOMP, SPYG, DHR, AGG, PDI, TAXF, VEA, ICLN, HDV, VGT, SHOP, VNQ, NOW, MA, VXUS, HD, JPM, BRK.B, CRM, CHD, LHX, SPLV, GD, EL, ETN, VB, VBR, COST, ABT, CERN, VO, VOE, BDX, BAC, AMKR, UPS, ZTS, VLO, UNP, WMB, ADX, SBUX, EXG, V, PSA, IWB, BKNG, MSI, PYPL, MRNA, MRK, LOW, LMT, LEN, Reduced Positions: VUG, ARKK, DVYE, USMV, VDC, EMQQ, CSM, XBI, EFAV, EIM, IVV, AAPL, ETX, FB, TSLA, MSFT, ESGU, HON, IBUY, IJR, OHI, BLOK, IVW, T, USFR, EVV, PM, FLRN, IJH, PULS, QUAL, SMMV, UNH, ADP, BA, CCL, PTLC, KMB, EFG, TT, F, NEE, XOM, CMCSA, CLX, CVX, IWN, EFA, BP, SCHD, SDY, TFC, AMGN, AXP, VIG, AMD, VV, ADBE, QCOM, VZ, WMT, YUM, TMO, TXT, UTF, ETY, SRNE, TXN, PDM, TSM, EEMV, ABBV, PG, NIO, DOW, OTIS, PFE, PEP, NVDA, DBEF, DFUS, MAR,

VUG, ARKK, DVYE, USMV, VDC, EMQQ, CSM, XBI, EFAV, EIM, IVV, AAPL, ETX, FB, TSLA, MSFT, ESGU, HON, IBUY, IJR, OHI, BLOK, IVW, T, USFR, EVV, PM, FLRN, IJH, PULS, QUAL, SMMV, UNH, ADP, BA, CCL, PTLC, KMB, EFG, TT, F, NEE, XOM, CMCSA, CLX, CVX, IWN, EFA, BP, SCHD, SDY, TFC, AMGN, AXP, VIG, AMD, VV, ADBE, QCOM, VZ, WMT, YUM, TMO, TXT, UTF, ETY, SRNE, TXN, PDM, TSM, EEMV, ABBV, PG, NIO, DOW, OTIS, PFE, PEP, NVDA, DBEF, DFUS, MAR, Sold Out: IBDM, MUB, PLTR, BNDX, NVTA, ASML, PCI, BYND, NUSC, BLCN, PANW, CMG, ILMN, FLWS, SQ, SYY, ONLN, QCLN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, ISHARES INC, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merit Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Merit Financial Group, LLC owns 273 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Merit Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/merit+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 1,092,156 shares, 34.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 584,565 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 885,624 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,571 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 226,182 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.94%

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 52,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $104.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $597.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 134.18%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 49,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 96.74%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $167.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 39,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 80.88%. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $66.03, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 118,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18. The stock is now traded at around $80.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 55,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 58.61%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 54,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 53,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66.

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28.

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.