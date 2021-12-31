Harspring Capital Management, LLC Buys Ballys Corp, Enova International Inc, Points.com Inc, Sells , Amazon.com Inc, Zillow Group Inc

New Purchases: FBC, FTCH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ballys Corp, Enova International Inc, Points.com Inc, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Farfetch, sells , Amazon.com Inc, Zillow Group Inc, eBay Inc, Vimeo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harspring Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Harspring Capital Management, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $611 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 285,250 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 595,000 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.87% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,000 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 152,100 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,450 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.4%

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.51. The stock is now traded at around $46.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 260.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enova International Inc by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $44.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 590,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Points.com Inc by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $16.95. The stock is now traded at around $18.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 860,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,542,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vy Global Growth by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $87.35 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $3.64, with an estimated average price of $3.12.