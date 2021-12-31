Harspring Capital Management, LLC Buys Ballys Corp, Enova International Inc, Points.com Inc, Sells , Amazon.com Inc, Zillow Group Inc

- New Purchases: FBC, FTCH,
- Added Positions: IAC, BALY, ENVA, PCOM, HAAC, CWH, VYGG.U, HAACU, VYGG, CHGG, FACA, FACA.U,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, WD, GOOG, BRK.B, FB, EHTH, TWTR, UHAL,
- Sold Out: QADA, Z, EBAY, VMEO, PINS, CCO, RMNI,
For the details of Harspring Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harspring+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Harspring Capital Management, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 285,250 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 595,000 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.87%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,000 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 152,100 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,450 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.4%
Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.51. The stock is now traded at around $46.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ballys Corp (BALY)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 260.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enova International Inc (ENVA)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enova International Inc by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $44.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 590,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Points.com Inc (PCOM)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Points.com Inc by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $16.95. The stock is now traded at around $18.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 860,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Assurance Acquisition Corp (HAAC)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,542,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Assurance Acquisition Corp (HAACU)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vy Global Growth (VYGG)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vy Global Growth by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (QADA)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $87.35 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $87.56.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.Sold Out: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $3.64, with an estimated average price of $3.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of Harspring Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Harspring Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harspring Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harspring Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harspring Capital Management, LLC keeps buying