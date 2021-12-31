OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys Pinduoduo Inc, 360 DigiTech Inc, Sells ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc

New Purchases: QFIN,

QFIN, Added Positions: PDD, BWMX, SE,

PDD, BWMX, SE, Sold Out: ZTO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pinduoduo Inc, 360 DigiTech Inc, sells ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd. As of 2021Q4, OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,395,869 shares, 37.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.47% LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX) - 13,209,795 shares, 23.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Sea Ltd (SE) - 150,722 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 483,284 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX) - 646,579 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42%

OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $28, with an estimated average price of $22.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 512,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 46.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.05%. The holding were 1,395,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $29.83.