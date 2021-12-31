Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys The Walt Disney Co, Liberty Broadband Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Splunk Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Wunderlich Capital Managemnt (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Liberty Broadband Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Sysco Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Splunk Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Coupang Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. As of 2021Q4, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 88 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,946 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 45,325 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,906 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 49,736 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 100,745 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 31,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $145.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $235.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $208.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 222.02%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $156.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 16,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 91.55%. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $153.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 21,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 64.02%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 8,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 711.69%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 76.88%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1133.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 98.71%. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $430.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Sold Out: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18.



