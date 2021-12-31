Atw Spac Management Llc Buys Sagaliam Acquisition Corp, Fat Projects Acquisition Corp, NorthView Acquisition Corp, Sells Digital World Acquisition Corp, WinVest Acquisition Corp, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: SAGAU, FATP, NVACU, WINV, BRKHU, JWACU, PONO, WTMAU, AEHA, CNGLU, BMAQ, MTRY, AVHI, AVHI, GLLIU, GDNRU, AXH, NOVV, PPHP, MCAG, PAFO, FEXDU, APSG, IFIN.U, ALSAU, JMAC, FXCOU, PCX, LIBYU, VSACU, ARIZ, ENCPU, AOGOU, FRLAU, SMAP, DHACU, IGTAU, MAAQU, ITHX, PRLHU, HHGC, DAOOU, AUS, GLEE, SIER, LGSTU, IQMDU, IVCPU, CBRGU, HPX,
- Added Positions: IPOF, MCAE,
- Reduced Positions: WINVU, SEAH, BSGA,
- Sold Out: DWACU, DBDR, PONOU, NOVVU, AEHAU, ZGYH, BENE, PPHPU, PAFOU, FPAC, FPAC, HHGCU, ADF, GLEEU, BRPM, SIERU, ADOC, SPKAU, TMTS, GPCOU, DCRC, BSGAU, ISAA, CPUH, DGNS, PRPB,
For the details of ATW SPAC MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atw+spac+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ATW SPAC MANAGEMENT LLC
- International Media Acquisition Corp (IMAQ) - 1,997,871 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
- Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (GACQ) - 1,680,000 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio.
- Global SPAC Partners Co (GLSPT) - 1,600,000 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio.
- CleanTech Acquisition Corp (CLAQ) - 1,400,000 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio.
- Aries I Acquisition Corp (RAM) - 1,212,400 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio.
Atw Spac Management Llc initiated holding in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 990,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (FATP)
Atw Spac Management Llc initiated holding in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NorthView Acquisition Corp (NVACU)
Atw Spac Management Llc initiated holding in NorthView Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WinVest Acquisition Corp (WINV)
Atw Spac Management Llc initiated holding in WinVest Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BurTech Acquisition Corp (BRKHU)
Atw Spac Management Llc initiated holding in BurTech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp (JWACU)
Atw Spac Management Llc initiated holding in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
Atw Spac Management Llc added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 743,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp III (MCAE)
Atw Spac Management Llc added to a holding in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp III by 55.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 426,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWACU)
Atw Spac Management Llc sold out a holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $53.65.Sold Out: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)
Atw Spac Management Llc sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: Pono Capital Corp (PONOU)
Atw Spac Management Llc sold out a holding in Pono Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.3.Sold Out: Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NOVVU)
Atw Spac Management Llc sold out a holding in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.33.Sold Out: Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (AEHAU)
Atw Spac Management Llc sold out a holding in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.18.Sold Out: Yunhong International (ZGYH)
Atw Spac Management Llc sold out a holding in Yunhong International. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of ATW SPAC MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. ATW SPAC MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATW SPAC MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATW SPAC MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATW SPAC MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying