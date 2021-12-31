Atw Spac Management Llc Buys Sagaliam Acquisition Corp, Fat Projects Acquisition Corp, NorthView Acquisition Corp, Sells Digital World Acquisition Corp, WinVest Acquisition Corp, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: SAGAU, FATP, NVACU, WINV, BRKHU, JWACU, PONO, WTMAU, AEHA, CNGLU, BMAQ, MTRY, AVHI, AVHI, GLLIU, GDNRU, AXH, NOVV, PPHP, MCAG, PAFO, FEXDU, APSG, IFIN.U, ALSAU, JMAC, FXCOU, PCX, LIBYU, VSACU, ARIZ, ENCPU, AOGOU, FRLAU, SMAP, DHACU, IGTAU, MAAQU, ITHX, PRLHU, HHGC, DAOOU, AUS, GLEE, SIER, LGSTU, IQMDU, IVCPU, CBRGU, HPX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sagaliam Acquisition Corp, Fat Projects Acquisition Corp, NorthView Acquisition Corp, WinVest Acquisition Corp, BurTech Acquisition Corp, sells Digital World Acquisition Corp, WinVest Acquisition Corp, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, Pono Capital Corp, Nova Vision Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atw Spac Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Atw Spac Management Llc owns 175 stocks with a total value of $650 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

International Media Acquisition Corp (IMAQ) - 1,997,871 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (GACQ) - 1,680,000 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Global SPAC Partners Co (GLSPT) - 1,600,000 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. CleanTech Acquisition Corp (CLAQ) - 1,400,000 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Aries I Acquisition Corp (RAM) - 1,212,400 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio.

Atw Spac Management Llc initiated holding in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 990,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atw Spac Management Llc initiated holding in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atw Spac Management Llc initiated holding in NorthView Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atw Spac Management Llc initiated holding in WinVest Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atw Spac Management Llc initiated holding in BurTech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atw Spac Management Llc initiated holding in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atw Spac Management Llc added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 743,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atw Spac Management Llc added to a holding in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp III by 55.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 426,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atw Spac Management Llc sold out a holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $53.65.

Atw Spac Management Llc sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Atw Spac Management Llc sold out a holding in Pono Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.3.

Atw Spac Management Llc sold out a holding in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.33.

Atw Spac Management Llc sold out a holding in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Atw Spac Management Llc sold out a holding in Yunhong International. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.29.