Seven Post Investment Office LP Buys Equity Residential, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Prologis Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Appian Corp

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Equity Residential, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Prologis Inc, Public Storage, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Appian Corp, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seven Post Investment Office LP. As of 2021Q4, Seven Post Investment Office LP owns 49 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 774,371 shares, 24.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Lennox International Inc (LII) - 247,076 shares, 21.65% of the total portfolio. Equity Residential (EQR) - 378,956 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 56,082 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.45% Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 285,350 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. New Position

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.27%. The holding were 378,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.67 and $87.66, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.76%. The holding were 285,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $144.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 72,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $351.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 26,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.27 and $154.9, with an estimated average price of $140.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 87.93%. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 103,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 212,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Matson Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $88.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 105,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 83.74%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 92,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 162.82%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.

Seven Post Investment Office LP sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39.

Seven Post Investment Office LP sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $65.21 and $103.39, with an estimated average price of $82.65.