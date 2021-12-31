Seven Post Investment Office LP Buys Equity Residential, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Prologis Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Appian Corp

- New Purchases: EQR, ELS, PLD, PSA, WD, SUMO, GLD,
- Added Positions: VCIT, SPY, VEA, MATX, AAPL, VWO, CRWD, MSFT, AMZN, DIS, GOOG, BRK.B, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, SGOL,
- Sold Out: VUG, VXF, APPN,
- New Purchases: EQR, ELS, PLD, PSA, WD, SUMO, GLD,
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 774,371 shares, 24.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Lennox International Inc (LII) - 247,076 shares, 21.65% of the total portfolio.
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 378,956 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 56,082 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.45%
- Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 285,350 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.27%. The holding were 378,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.67 and $87.66, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.76%. The holding were 285,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $144.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 72,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $351.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 26,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)
Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.27 and $154.9, with an estimated average price of $140.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 87.93%. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 103,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)
Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 212,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Matson Inc (MATX)
Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Matson Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $88.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 105,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 83.74%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 92,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 162.82%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG)
Seven Post Investment Office LP sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF)
Seven Post Investment Office LP sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39.Sold Out: Appian Corp (APPN)
Seven Post Investment Office LP sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $65.21 and $103.39, with an estimated average price of $82.65.
