Chartist Inc Buys VANECK MERK GOLD T, PayPal Holdings Inc, Allstate Corp, Sells OrganiGram Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: OUNZ,
- Added Positions: DIA, IWB, IWM, MDYG, AMZN, HD, PYPL, ALL, TJX, IWD, SCHM, TFC, AXDX,
- Reduced Positions: SHW, IWO, DVY, IJS, XHB, XLI, AAPL, VWO,
- Sold Out: OGI,
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 188,758 shares, 44.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 99,794 shares, 17.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 130,881 shares, 17.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) - 26,432 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 60,724 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
Chartist Inc initiated holding in VANECK MERK GOLD T. The purchase prices were between $17.06 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Chartist Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Chartist Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $67.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Chartist Inc added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $123.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: OrganiGram Holdings Inc (OGI)
Chartist Inc sold out a holding in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.75 and $2.48, with an estimated average price of $2.12.
