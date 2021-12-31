Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Chartist Inc Buys VANECK MERK GOLD T, PayPal Holdings Inc, Allstate Corp, Sells OrganiGram Holdings Inc

Investment company Chartist Inc (Current Portfolio) buys VANECK MERK GOLD T, PayPal Holdings Inc, Allstate Corp, TJX Inc, sells OrganiGram Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chartist Inc . As of 2021Q4, Chartist Inc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CHARTIST INC
  1. Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 188,758 shares, 44.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
  2. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 99,794 shares, 17.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 130,881 shares, 17.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
  4. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) - 26,432 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 60,724 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
New Purchase: VANECK MERK GOLD T (OUNZ)

Chartist Inc initiated holding in VANECK MERK GOLD T. The purchase prices were between $17.06 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Chartist Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Chartist Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $67.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Chartist Inc added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $123.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: OrganiGram Holdings Inc (OGI)

Chartist Inc sold out a holding in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.75 and $2.48, with an estimated average price of $2.12.



