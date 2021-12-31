Chartist Inc Buys VANECK MERK GOLD T, PayPal Holdings Inc, Allstate Corp, Sells OrganiGram Holdings Inc

New Purchases: OUNZ,

Investment company Chartist Inc Current Portfolio ) buys VANECK MERK GOLD T, PayPal Holdings Inc, Allstate Corp, TJX Inc, sells OrganiGram Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chartist Inc . As of 2021Q4, Chartist Inc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 188,758 shares, 44.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 99,794 shares, 17.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 130,881 shares, 17.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) - 26,432 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 60,724 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%

Chartist Inc initiated holding in VANECK MERK GOLD T. The purchase prices were between $17.06 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chartist Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chartist Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $67.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chartist Inc added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $123.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chartist Inc sold out a holding in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.75 and $2.48, with an estimated average price of $2.12.