Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. Buys VMware Inc, Vacasa Inc, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Sells Airbnb Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VMware Inc, Vacasa Inc, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Twitter Inc, IonQ Inc, sells Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $21.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silver+lake+group%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Unity Software Inc (U) - 34,984,419 shares, 23.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.21% VMware Inc (VMW) - 42,050,818 shares, 22.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 91,976,482 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. First Advantage Corp (FA) - 89,880,679 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.83%

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.95%. The holding were 42,050,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Vacasa Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 62,473,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,595,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,945,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.