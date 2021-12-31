Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. Buys VMware Inc, Vacasa Inc, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Sells Airbnb Inc

- New Purchases: VMW, VCSA, GFS, TWTR, IONQ, DIDI,
- Added Positions: XM,
- Reduced Positions: U, FA, SOFI, SOFI, ABNB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 34,984,419 shares, 23.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.21%
- VMware Inc (VMW) - 42,050,818 shares, 22.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 91,976,482 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio.
- First Advantage Corp (FA) - 89,880,679 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.83%
Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.95%. The holding were 42,050,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vacasa Inc (VCSA)
Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Vacasa Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 62,473,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS)
Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,595,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IonQ Inc (IONQ)
Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,945,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.
