Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc Buys Plains All American Pipeline LP, Energy Transfer LP, Hess Midstream LP, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Ross Acquisition Corp II, Colonnade Acquisition Corp II

- New Purchases: HESM, SJNK, TBCPU, JOFFU, BLUA.U, PNTM.U, GSEVU, HAACU, BCE, ZWRKU, UPS, ITW, SBII.U, FLS, WBS, ACAHU, SPKBU, MKC, IDXX, HSY, CMCSA, BF.B,
- Added Positions: PAA, ET, APGB.U, ANAC.U, MPLX, EPD, CLIM.U, NVSAU, MDT, VTIQU, VTIQU, MMP, RMGCU, CEQP, NEM, CSTA.U, AAC.U, CPUH.U, TSPQ.U, ARRWU, TWNI.U, ACII.U, ANZUU, C, POWRU, JNJ, NAACU, INTC, RTLR, FINMU, MIT.U, IP, PGRWU, VZ, T, HERAU, MMM, GHACU, CMI, DOW, SPTKU, DNZ.U, NBSTU, CCI, OMC, ENR, GPC, MSM, NWL, FVT.U, CNA, VIAC, BMY, BBY, AMGN, SCLEU, SNA, CLRMU, VFC, VGII.U, CTAQU, PSX, CCV.U, HBI, WHR, HP, LEG, JPM, ADBE, AMZN, GRMN, ISRG, MPWR, DIS, MA, LULU, V,
- Reduced Positions: ROSS.U, CLAA.U, NMMCU, KRNLU, OCAXU, CCVI.U, CVII.U, AEACU, SCOAU, ATA.U, CFIVU, PUCKU, PRPB.U, GFX.U, JCICU, ASZ.U, FACA.U, SDACU, PAQCU, PRU, COP, ETN, FAST, FLACU, HYACU, HYACU, IFF, CVS, PEP, KO, CL, CMA, GIS, AVGO, TXN, SO, MPC, GIIXU, USB, PFE, PKG, PMGMU, PAYX, LLY, HRL, COST, ACN,
- Sold Out: BABA, INFY, BIDU, CFVIU, SBEAU, TWNT.U, ADERU, MDH.U, APSG.U, FSSIU, BRPMU, SLCRU, GLBLU, SNII.U, BTWNU, CLDB, PPGHU, TSN, HPQ, EXC, PLD, NTAP, SYY, FMBI, STL, ESXB, QFTA.U, IPG, CF, DRE, ZION, PINC, ACBI, KD, TREB.U, NVT, OGN, BOKF, R, CMS, PACW, HUN, JEF, IDA, ATVI, OLLI, GET, SLVM, ASB, CERN, LKQ, MKTX, NEU, ODFL, ROL, OLED, SLCT, ADPT, JMP, YUMC,
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 3,160,844 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,526,165 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
- Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 894,314 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 3,973,840 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.26%
- Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 2,859,641 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.70%
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Hess Midstream LP. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 127,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 116,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc (TBCPU)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 241,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp (JOFFU)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 243,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlueRiver Acquisition Corp (BLUA.U)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 190,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pontem Corp (PNTM.U)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Pontem Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 181,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 35.70%. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,859,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,973,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB.U)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 134.94%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp (ANAC.U)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp by 104.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.841700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 441,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp (CLIM.U)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp by 171.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 306,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: New Vista Acquisition Corp (NVSAU)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in New Vista Acquisition Corp by 76.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 415,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.Sold Out: CF Acquisition Corp VI (CFVIU)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in CF Acquisition Corp VI. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $10.85.Sold Out: SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEAU)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.51.Sold Out: Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (TWNT.U)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.14.
