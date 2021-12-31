Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc Buys Plains All American Pipeline LP, Energy Transfer LP, Hess Midstream LP, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Ross Acquisition Corp II, Colonnade Acquisition Corp II

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Plains All American Pipeline LP, Energy Transfer LP, Hess Midstream LP, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Ross Acquisition Corp II, Colonnade Acquisition Corp II, Infosys, North Mountain Merger Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc. As of 2021Q4, Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc owns 394 stocks with a total value of $615 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LONGFELLOW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/longfellow+investment+management+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 3,160,844 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,526,165 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 894,314 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 3,973,840 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.26% Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 2,859,641 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.70%

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Hess Midstream LP. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 127,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 116,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 241,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 243,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 190,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Pontem Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 181,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 35.70%. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,859,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,973,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 134.94%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp by 104.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.841700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 441,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp by 171.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 306,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in New Vista Acquisition Corp by 76.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 415,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in CF Acquisition Corp VI. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $10.85.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.14.