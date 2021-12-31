Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys Baxter International Inc, Xilio Therapeutics Inc, Aura Biosciences Inc, Sells Teleflex Inc, Allakos Inc, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: XLO, CMPX, AURA, THRX,

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Baxter International Inc, Xilio Therapeutics Inc, Aura Biosciences Inc, Compass Therapeutics Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, sells Teleflex Inc, Allakos Inc, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rock Springs Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Rock Springs Capital Management LP owns 128 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) - 7,495,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94% Humana Inc (HUM) - 349,000 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 200,000 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 360,000 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Insulet Corp (PODD) - 463,750 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Xilio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,191,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Aura Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,008,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Compass Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,328,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.98 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 437,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 63.07%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $85.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 733,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Accolade Inc by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $41.12, with an estimated average price of $32.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,197,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 51.67%. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $379.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 424,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $30.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 771,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Conmed Corp by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $129.86 and $157.03, with an estimated average price of $141.78. The stock is now traded at around $144.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 202,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $9.35.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.4 and $48.53, with an estimated average price of $37.66.