Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, The Kroger Co, Walmart Inc, Sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

- New Purchases: SPLG, KR, WMT, KMI, MS, PEP, PG, UNP, MINT,
- Added Positions: IUSG, HD, AMZN, MSFT, MRK, ABBV, MUB, DOW, BTI, ENB, BGS,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VGSH, IUSV, RSP, USMV, XLE, VUG, VTI, VZ, BRK.B, IJH, COST, IJR, EPD, BMY, AAPL, BP, PFE, GM, SBUX, MO, MAR, IBM,
- Sold Out: PCY, T, JPM, TGT, XOM, PHO, REK, CCO, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 109,050 shares, 28.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45%
- ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 476,499 shares, 21.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 270,096 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.98%
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 250,080 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 87,586 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $44.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $133.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $101.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 55.92%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 317 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 54.52%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 27.38%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $145.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $25.42 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $26.17.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.Sold Out: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $60.84, with an estimated average price of $58.15.
