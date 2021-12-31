Camden National Bank Buys Texas Instruments Inc, McCormick Inc, Ball Corp, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co

New Purchases: TXN, MKC, NVDA, PWR, SCHD, SCZ, CERN, NKE, TER, UPS, WM, NVG, AWK, IEFA, MDY,

TXN, MKC, NVDA, PWR, SCHD, SCZ, CERN, NKE, TER, UPS, WM, NVG, AWK, IEFA, MDY, Added Positions: BLL, SLQD, TIP, IJR, VEA, SHY, IVV, USMV, IEI, LQD, IJH, IEMG, AAPL, EFA, VRTX, SPY, DIS, BND, QCLN, FB, YUM, APD, WMT, PFE, LMT, INTU, ITW, IBM, HON, GOOGL, EMR, CVX, CAT, BMY, AMGN,

BLL, SLQD, TIP, IJR, VEA, SHY, IVV, USMV, IEI, LQD, IJH, IEMG, AAPL, EFA, VRTX, SPY, DIS, BND, QCLN, FB, YUM, APD, WMT, PFE, LMT, INTU, ITW, IBM, HON, GOOGL, EMR, CVX, CAT, BMY, AMGN, Reduced Positions: KMB, ACN, MSFT, FIS, RSG, TGT, XYL, KMI, LIN, ZTS, COST, CB, MCD, PG, XLF, PEP, PLD, GPC, TJX, GOOG, XLK, TRP, MRK, USB, V, JNJ, TFC, BCE, AMZN, EW, INTC, NEE, XOM, T, VIG, IWM, SHW, SYY, DVY, CSCO, BRK.B, BAX, VZ, UTG, MMM, ADP, OGN, VT, BAC, UNP, BLK, TROW, KO, CL, DE, NUE, LOW,

KMB, ACN, MSFT, FIS, RSG, TGT, XYL, KMI, LIN, ZTS, COST, CB, MCD, PG, XLF, PEP, PLD, GPC, TJX, GOOG, XLK, TRP, MRK, USB, V, JNJ, TFC, BCE, AMZN, EW, INTC, NEE, XOM, T, VIG, IWM, SHW, SYY, DVY, CSCO, BRK.B, BAX, VZ, UTG, MMM, ADP, OGN, VT, BAC, UNP, BLK, TROW, KO, CL, DE, NUE, LOW, Sold Out: VNQ, BDX, AGG, FDN, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Instruments Inc, McCormick Inc, Ball Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Quanta Services Inc, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, FIRST TRUST EXCH during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camden National Bank. As of 2021Q4, Camden National Bank owns 157 stocks with a total value of $569 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Camden National Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camden+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,819 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 45,501 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98% iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 296,765 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 26,221 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 59,934 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $168.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 25,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden National Bank initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $98.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 29,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden National Bank initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $265.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 8,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $106.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden National Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden National Bank added to a holding in Ball Corp by 56.39%. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 78,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden National Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 127.76%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden National Bank added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.