Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Intrua Financial, LLC Buys SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, FIRST TRUST EXCH

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Intrua Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Zillow Group Inc, PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, sells ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, FIRST TRUST EXCH, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrua Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Intrua Financial, LLC owns 378 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intrua Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrua+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Intrua Financial, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,570 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 60,195 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72%
  3. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 304,547 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 167,938 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
  5. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 91,748 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.88%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.76 and $68.19, with an estimated average price of $62.32. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 188,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $279.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 33,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.14 and $245.79, with an estimated average price of $231.34. The stock is now traded at around $210.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 91,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio (PNQI)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $207.94 and $254.12, with an estimated average price of $233.93. The stock is now traded at around $179.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 75.12%. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.83. The stock is now traded at around $38.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 82,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $206.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 32.84%. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $93.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 33,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.06%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 38,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH (FCG)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $17.81.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $131.35 and $147.55, with an estimated average price of $138.88.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72.

Sold Out: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $59.46 and $72.87, with an estimated average price of $66.75.

Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Intrua Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Intrua Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Intrua Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Intrua Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Intrua Financial, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus