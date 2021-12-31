Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys RenaissanceRe Holdings, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Arch Capital Group, Sells Lithia Motors Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, PagSeguro Digital

- New Purchases: RNR, PANW, ACGL, VRTX, URI, DHR, ABBV, MIR, BLMN, JCI, Y, FLNC, ARGX, GS, ARNA, JSPR, NUVB, ANIP, RDUS, RXDX, RXDX, NVNO,
- Added Positions: HUM, FB, AMZN, TNDM, NAPA, AVY, ACET, CARA, HAE, SCYX, VINC, CRIS,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, BHVN, APG, TECK, UAA, EQH, WSC, MSFT, FHTX, SOVO, WNS, SBNY, IFRX,
- Sold Out: LAD, FOUR, PAGS, GNRC, ATH, ADS, TWLO, SE, ROP, FIS, APLS, LYLT, DNA, XCUR,
For the details of KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kingdon+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 188,200 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 153,605 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.31%
- RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 1,148,321 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 300,373 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.79%
- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 175,000 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $172.82, with an estimated average price of $157.18. The stock is now traded at around $155.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $526.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $235.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 77,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $325.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 45,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $267.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 45,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Humana Inc by 68.72%. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $428.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 57,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 153,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $135.42. The stock is now traded at around $117.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc by 169.30%. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 315,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $202.38 and $227.13, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $184.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 97,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14.Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.Sold Out: (ATH)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35.Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.. Also check out:
1. KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. keeps buying