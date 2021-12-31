Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys RenaissanceRe Holdings, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Arch Capital Group, Sells Lithia Motors Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, PagSeguro Digital

New Purchases: RNR, PANW, ACGL, VRTX, URI, DHR, ABBV, MIR, BLMN, JCI, Y, FLNC, ARGX, GS, ARNA, JSPR, NUVB, ANIP, RDUS, RXDX, RXDX, NVNO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RenaissanceRe Holdings, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Arch Capital Group, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, United Rentals Inc, sells Lithia Motors Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Generac Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q4, Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $858 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 188,200 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 153,605 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.31% RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 1,148,321 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 300,373 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.79% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 175,000 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. New Position

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $172.82, with an estimated average price of $157.18. The stock is now traded at around $155.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $526.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $235.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 77,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $325.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 45,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $267.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 45,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Humana Inc by 68.72%. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $428.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 57,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 153,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $135.42. The stock is now traded at around $117.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc by 169.30%. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 315,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $202.38 and $227.13, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $184.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 97,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76.