Brown Capital Management Llc Buys Olo Inc, CryoPort Inc, Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Sells Datadog Inc, NetScout Systems Inc, NextGen Healthcare Inc

- New Purchases: OLO, BSY, PFE, PSA, DG,
- Added Positions: CYRX, DCT, CYBR, SHOP, MELI, VCEL, NCNO, TEAM, AAPL, COUP, MSFT, CRM, HUBS, FLT, ENV, BR, MA, TROW, OMCL, MS, MKTX, JPM, FISV, EFX, CHKP, SCHW, CRL, ADSK, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: DDOG, NXGN, TYL, MANH, PAYC, BLKB, SMAR, AMSWA, ANSS, GKOS, IRWD, VEEV, VCRA, CGNX, ALRM, ICLR, TECH, NEOG, ABMD, CSII, BCPC, BOOM, PLAN, TNDM, MASI, GWRE, PRO, PRLB, AYX, IPGP, FAST, GOOGL, LLY, ECL, SITE, ADP, ABT, ZTS, ABBV, FB, PAYX, HD, PM, ITW, UPS, MMM, LKQ, TJX, PWR,
- Sold Out: NTCT, BMY, PHM,
These are the top 5 holdings of BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 1,204,901 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.56%
- Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 3,547,232 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.18%
- Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 3,727,512 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07%
- Cognex Corp (CGNX) - 7,353,138 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
- Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 1,322,705 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33%
Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 4,860,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)
Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $351.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 604 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $197.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 908 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)
Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CryoPort Inc by 521.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $83.29, with an estimated average price of $69.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,847,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)
Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc by 125.22%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $46.23, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,502,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $198.81, with an estimated average price of $175.49. The stock is now traded at around $155.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,041,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 125.68%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $746.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 59.51%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1133.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $128.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT)
Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NetScout Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $26.64 and $33.96, with an estimated average price of $30.43.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42.
