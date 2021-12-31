Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC Buys Xilinx Inc, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells , iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF,

New Purchases: DCRD, SPYV, GLEE, DWIN, OXUS, QFTA, IWM, CHWA, FXI, ADEX, ANZU, VCXA, BIIB, BLNG, GWII, KWAC, EDTX, EDTX, ALTU, LNFA, MLAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xilinx Inc, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Gladstone Acquisition Corp, Tailwind Acquisition Corp, sells , iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, , Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp 2 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $400 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 626,400 shares, 22.51% of the total portfolio. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 407,421 shares, 21.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.84% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 456,285 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 1,181,990 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 712,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 124,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 508,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 372,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Oxus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 280,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 209,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 407,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tailwind Acquisition Corp by 88.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 797,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in TradeUP Acquisition Corp by 1001.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 289,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp by 191.82%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 157,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp by 83.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 145,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II by 63.03%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 83,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.93.