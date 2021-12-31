Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC Buys Xilinx Inc, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells , iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF,

- New Purchases: DCRD, SPYV, GLEE, DWIN, OXUS, QFTA, IWM, CHWA, FXI, ADEX, ANZU, VCXA, BIIB, BLNG, GWII, KWAC, EDTX, EDTX, ALTU, LNFA, MLAC,
- Added Positions: XLNX, TWND, UPTD, ACEV, VHAQ, MUDS, MUDS, BHSE, ETAC, KINZ, BARK, TACA, GAPA,
- Reduced Positions: NUAN, AGCB, BTAQ,
- Sold Out: KSU, EEM, XLRN, GAB, ENFA, GIG, AMD, GOAC, EUFN, ANZUU, MACQU, VOSO, CFV, IMPX, HUGS.U, TMC,
For the details of Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hunting+hill+global+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 626,400 shares, 22.51% of the total portfolio.
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 407,421 shares, 21.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.84%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 350,800 shares, 18.58% of the total portfolio.
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 456,285 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82%
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 1,181,990 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 712,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 124,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gladstone Acquisition Corp (GLEE)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 508,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp (DWIN)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 372,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oxus Acquisition Corp (OXUS)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Oxus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 280,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (QFTA)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 209,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 407,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tailwind Acquisition Corp (TWND)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tailwind Acquisition Corp by 88.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 797,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TradeUP Acquisition Corp (UPTD)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in TradeUP Acquisition Corp by 1001.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 289,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (ACEV)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp by 191.82%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 157,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Viveon Health Acquisition Corp (VHAQ)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp by 83.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 145,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II by 63.03%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 83,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $7.03.Sold Out: 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc (ENFA)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.Sold Out: GigCapital4 Inc (GIG)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC keeps buying