Systematic Financial Management Lp Buys Oshkosh Corp, Nomad Foods, Encompass Health Corp, Sells AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Onto Innovation Inc

- New Purchases: OSK, DOOO, VBR,
- Added Positions: FCNCA, NOMD, EHC, OVV, PII, OC, ISBC, IWN, PRGS, TMST, INVA, MSGS, HSII, MLKN, CCF, CW, TSE, EME, BDSI, CHCT, ASO, AIMC, INN, HP, MGY, FL, AMWD, ROCK, FFIV, CTRA, SBRA, OSUR, OCFC, NHC, SWKS, SBNY, LNC, ZION, LEA, FRC, FANG, ALLY, OUT, CFG, HST, DOX, AIZ, AZTA, CF, CHKP, CIEN, TPR, NNN, DHI, DRH, LHX, RJF, KLAC, KEY, FSTR, LH, ARE, MKL, MAS, PRGO, PNW, RL,
- Reduced Positions: AMN, TTEK, ONTO, SIMO, FIX, NTGR, COHR, PRFT, CCRN, COHU, CMC, ESLT, MLI, SPB, PIPR, MX, UHAL, LXP, SAFM, MSGE, ANGO, MEI, WSM, KBR, NWE, WAL, NPTN, MCFT, AYI, HELE, ASGN, RRX, REX, SASR, HEAR, DOOR, DOC, AEO, BHLB, FCBC, LBAI, ORI, PFS, SCHN, SIGI, SF, STRA, UCBI, WAFD, WBS, ICFI, MXL, Y, BDN, CHDN, RE, FRME, GNTX, HLIT, KBH, MKSI, GLT, PBCT, STL, SHOO, SRI, TSEM, AUB, URBN, JAZZ, APEI, LRN, NX, APLE, NMRK, AXTI, CVCY, CMCO, DECK, EXEL, FCN, HNI, HIBB, HUN, KVHI, LZB, MDC, HOPE, OSIS, PHM, SILC, UBSI, OLED, VLGEA, WASH, POR, PGTI, LDOS, DAN, PLOW, BPRN, FREE, CBRE, HLX, AJRD, UFCS, DK, CENTA,
- Sold Out: SIC, UFS, WTS,
For the details of SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/systematic+financial+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 125,567 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95%
- Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) - 2,040,078 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.3%
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 579,562 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61%
- Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) - 279,205 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
- Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) - 777,091 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.12%
Systematic Financial Management Lp initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.92 and $116.2, with an estimated average price of $109.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 73,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BRP Inc (DOOO)
Systematic Financial Management Lp initiated holding in BRP Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.75 and $94.38, with an estimated average price of $86.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Systematic Financial Management Lp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 903 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)
Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 67.08%. The purchase prices were between $23.83 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 622,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 443,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 601,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Polaris Inc (PII)
Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $126.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 206,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)
Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,200,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 604.18%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $160.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Select Interior Concepts Inc (SIC)
Systematic Financial Management Lp sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Sold Out: Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)
Systematic Financial Management Lp sold out a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $168.67 and $210.22, with an estimated average price of $190.41.Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)
Systematic Financial Management Lp sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.
