Systematic Financial Management Lp Buys Oshkosh Corp, Nomad Foods, Encompass Health Corp, Sells AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Onto Innovation Inc

New Purchases: OSK, DOOO, VBR,

Teaneck, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Oshkosh Corp, Nomad Foods, Encompass Health Corp, Ovintiv Inc, Polaris Inc, sells AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Netgear Inc, Perficient Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Systematic Financial Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 253 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 125,567 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95% Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) - 2,040,078 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.3% Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 579,562 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61% Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) - 279,205 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) - 777,091 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.12%

Systematic Financial Management Lp initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.92 and $116.2, with an estimated average price of $109.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 73,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp initiated holding in BRP Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.75 and $94.38, with an estimated average price of $86.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 67.08%. The purchase prices were between $23.83 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 622,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 443,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 601,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $126.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 206,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,200,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 604.18%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $160.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Systematic Financial Management Lp sold out a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $168.67 and $210.22, with an estimated average price of $190.41.

Systematic Financial Management Lp sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.