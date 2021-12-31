Capital Counsel Llc Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Equifax Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Honeywell International Inc, Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: EFX,
- Added Positions: EW, QCOM, AMZN, GOOGL, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, ADP, GOOG, AAPL, ECL, DHR, ADBE, XOM, TMO, WMT, DIS, MRNA,
- Sold Out: HON, TSLA, VNT, KD,
For the details of CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 185,619 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 472,656 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 380,732 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 69,911 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 530,028 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
Capital Counsel Llc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Capital Counsel Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 134.59%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $110.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 836,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Capital Counsel Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 328 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Capital Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Capital Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Capital Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Capital Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC. Also check out:
1. CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC keeps buying