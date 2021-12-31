EMG Holdings, L.P. Buys New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Altice USA Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Ares Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Altice USA Inc, Ares Acquisition Corp, Jack Creek Investment Corp, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Ares Acquisition Corp, Capstead Mortgage Corp, Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EMG Holdings, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, EMG Holdings, L.P. owns 270 stocks with a total value of $716 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,210,000 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) - 223,500 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 2,000,000 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 507,500 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 90,000 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio.

EMG Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 309,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMG Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMG Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMG Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.750100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMG Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 312,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMG Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 42,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMG Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc by 118.69%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $4.09. The stock is now traded at around $3.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,935,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMG Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc by 47.80%. The purchase prices were between $38.91 and $44.58, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 552,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMG Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in MFA Financial Inc by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $4.23 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.55. The stock is now traded at around $4.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,731,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMG Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 74.80%. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 202,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMG Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 55,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMG Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 40.02%. The purchase prices were between $10.14 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 149,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMG Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

EMG Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

EMG Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The sale prices were between $6.34 and $6.94, with an estimated average price of $6.79.

EMG Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

EMG Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

EMG Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.92.