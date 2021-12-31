Darsana Capital Partners LP Buys Comcast Corp, RH, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Sells Ferrari NV, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Inari Medical Inc

New Purchases: DIDI,

Added Positions: CMCSA, RH, BIGC,

Reduced Positions: RACE, SHOP, FB, WMG, NVCR, GTN,

Sold Out: HLT, NARI, AMZN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp, RH, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, DiDi Global Inc, sells Ferrari NV, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Inari Medical Inc, Shopify Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Darsana Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Darsana Capital Partners LP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

New York Times Co (NYT) - 8,500,000 shares, 18.98% of the total portfolio. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 6,500,000 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.71% RH (RH) - 550,000 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.50% Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 2,500,000 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 145,000 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.56%

Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,447,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 6,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in RH by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $420.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darsana Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Darsana Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $76.51 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.85.

Darsana Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.