Darsana Capital Partners LP Buys Comcast Corp, RH, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Sells Ferrari NV, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Inari Medical Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Darsana Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, RH, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, DiDi Global Inc, sells Ferrari NV, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Inari Medical Inc, Shopify Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Darsana Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Darsana Capital Partners LP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Darsana Capital Partners LP
  1. New York Times Co (NYT) - 8,500,000 shares, 18.98% of the total portfolio.
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 6,500,000 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.71%
  3. RH (RH) - 550,000 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.50%
  4. Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 2,500,000 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio.
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 145,000 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.56%
New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,447,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 6,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RH (RH)

Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in RH by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $420.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Darsana Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

Darsana Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $76.51 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.85.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Darsana Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.



