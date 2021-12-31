Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys AT&T Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Sells Stryker Corp

New Purchases: CLF,

CLF, Added Positions: T,

T, Reduced Positions: AAPL, SYK, XOM, KD,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Drexel Morgan & Co.. As of 2021Q4, Drexel Morgan & Co. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AT&T Inc (T) - 4,289,885 shares, 30.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.32% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 215,434 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 454,215 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 138,565 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 111,606 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio.

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 4,289,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.