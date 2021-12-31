Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys AT&T Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Sells Stryker Corp

For the details of Drexel Morgan & Co.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/drexel+morgan+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Drexel Morgan & Co.
- AT&T Inc (T) - 4,289,885 shares, 30.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.32%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 215,434 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio.
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 454,215 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio.
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 138,565 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 111,606 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio.
Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 4,289,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.
